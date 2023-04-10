 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Protip: Cleaning spilled beer off of the servers can be tricky, but don't let your dog try to help   (komonews.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Animal, alcohol withdrawal, Dog, animal organization, Organization, KOMO  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 1:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FFS, I followed the link and they went to the shelter when the owner died. THEN the alcohol withdrawal started after about a day. Were the dogs getting alcohol on the daily? Is this a thing? Or were they just drinking the rest of dregs once the owner passed out every day?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look, if the damn puppies would stay out of the beer storage room, we wouldn't have this issue, would we? Besides, that beer's for trading anyway.

/Nothing like seeing the two-day-old dog having cirrhosis because they're drinking all the colony's trading beer.
//I'd zone them out of it, but I use the dogs to help haul stuff.
///Rimworld, people. Not real life.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharing in this case was not caring.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is so weird. Sinclair choppy-pasta of a daily mail article originally about 2 dogs shipped by KOMO in the PNW market.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Were the dogs getting alcohol on the daily? Is this a thing? Or were they just drinking the rest of dregs once the owner passed out every day?


The owner was clearly a Dwarf.  The dogs were walking through beer spilled on the floor by the Dwarf, and then cleaning themselves, ingesting the beer, and the calculations were off, so they got a full dose of beer...
 
Ersatz Hatrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I presume the owner was an alcoholic who didn't want to drink alone.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunken Puppies is my  K-Pop-Dead Kennedys crossover boy band
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Lsherm: Were the dogs getting alcohol on the daily? Is this a thing? Or were they just drinking the rest of dregs once the owner passed out every day?

The owner was clearly a Dwarf.  The dogs were walking through beer spilled on the floor by the Dwarf, and then cleaning themselves, ingesting the beer, and the calculations were off, so they got a full dose of beer...


No true dwarf that!  Anyone losing that much whilst quaffing is an imposter with a beard
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So what happens to the dog if there's a sudden stop of the consumption of peanut butter?

/Asking for a friend...
 
JRoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now I know that a dog can really look like it needs a smoke.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JRoo: Now I know that a dog can really look like it needs a smoke.
[Fark user image 602x338]


JUST ONE FIX!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.