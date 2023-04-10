 Skip to content
Prevention is the best medicine: college mass shooting edition in subby's home town
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the article if paywalled

St. Olaf's Public Safety Director reportedly met with Kurts, who said he believed all the firearm equipment found in his room was within school policy. He also claimed to be storing all his high-capacity magazines and ammo at a gun dealer in Burnsville and not on campus. Kurts reportedly refused to allow a search of his vehicle but said Northfield police could do so if they obtained a warrant. At that time he was suspended from the college.
Investigators looked through the notebooks recovered from the defendant's room and found:
A hand-drawn map of Skoglund-Tostrud, the recreational facility on campus. The map includes arrows indicating a path of travel and exit path. The page immediately prior to the map had been ripped out.
A detailed plan to steal .308 ammunition from Walmart, including call signs, materials needed, and detailed actions to avoid detection. The plans allegedly involved three individuals and detailed, to the second, what needed to occur for a successful theft. The plan included the use of radios.
Notes with instructions on creating what Kurts labeled a "shoot house." A shoot house, or kill house, is an indoor firing range typically used to train military and law enforcement personnel in close-quarters combat.
St. Olaf Public Safety officials contacted Northfield police the afternoon of April 5, and a search for Kurts began. He was located and arrested outside an Edina business on Thursday, April 6.
After obtaining a warrant investigators seized Kurts' vehicle and cell phone, which reportedly documented a number of text conversations with an alleged conspirator. They involved everything from handheld radio frequencies to building and modifying rifles, and shipping items to different locations so packages would not be flagged as suspicious and the school wouldn't "freak out." Prosecutors say one particular text string included photos from Kurts showing a box full of rifle magazines sitting on a bench on St. Olaf campus with the caption "Kids've got no idea whats in here, haha."


Investigators say the two also discussed purchasing handguns from unlicensed sellers.
A notebook recovered from the defendant's vehicle reportedly contained the following notes:
Combat is much faster and closer than you think
The average door takes 2.5 kicks
One shot to the T-box equals death instantly
Another page was titled "Things to be Good at" and included these items:
Within 7 yards make every shot as fast as you can prep trigger. 2-3" circle.
7/10 people shot with handguns survive. Shoot a lot.
Shoot a person in 3 areas: Upper thorasic, T-zone on face, Pelvis is a good target.

Sounds like a good catch and kudos to the students or faculty that turned him in.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JFC, the kid is a psychopath. So is anyone who was working with them! I'm glad the school caught him!
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


Luckily he never saw The Wire episode.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: JFC, the kid is a psychopath. So is anyone who was working with them! I'm glad the school caught him!


Yep, this is the scarier kind of mass shooter to me, not an emotional 'spree killer' but a cold, calculating mass murderer. Planning for max casualties, even down to targeting zones on bodies (T-box refers to head/neck area) and requirements they would need to "train".

Given there are multiple of them, it sounds like more arrests are coming. Good on the school for doing what they needed to stop this.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [media.tenor.com image 400x300]

Luckily he never saw The Wire episode.


Or the casual criminalist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NORTHFIELD, Minn. - A 20-year-old St. Olaf College student is charged with multiple felonies after a search of his dorm room yielded a number of items suggesting he was planning a violent attack on campus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I head the actual article headline as St. Oglaf for a sec.  That would have definitely been a different article...
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Got on the Hill to be closer to God?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The hell?!? The cops actually DID something about the guy that they knew was dangerous?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I head the actual article headline as St. Oglaf for a sec.  That would have definitely been a different article...


Snerk - I head eh?  Damn I really was on a roll.  Apparently I need to go to horny jail or something
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mugshot taken on a cellphone camera from 2006? Or, KARE11 graphics department just phoning it in?
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*Final note: Do not write down any of the previous instructions
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Holy cow.  My daughter just took a campus tour there last month.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another responsible gun owner!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am glad it was stopped before it happened.

Also did that guy look like Trevor Lawrence?
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I figured by now high-school shooters would be earning college credit, but I guess we have a ways to go.

When do we start forgiving their college-shooting loans?
 
dfelixster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Huh. I'd have figured the rigors of Carleton would make one of their students snap. When I was there all we wanted was to find new and creative ways to drink ourselves into oblivion.

/Um ya ya to all those involved in stopping him.
//um ya ya is the chorus to the fight song
///a fight song that's clearly a drinking song on a dry campus
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

little big man: Holy cow.  My daughter just took a campus tour there last month.


Look on the bright side...they caught the campus psychopath.  Much safer now.

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 162x225]

Mugshot taken on a cellphone camera from 2006? Or, KARE11 graphics department just phoning it in?


A lot of departments just take mugshots with shiatty webcams, like what you might get your photo done at Costco with.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
not much else to do in Minnehaha
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: not much else to do in Minnehaha


Sometimes you have to have to have a mini haha to keep from crying.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dfelixster: Huh. I'd have figured the rigors of Carleton would make one of their students snap. When I was there all we wanted was to find new and creative ways to drink ourselves into oblivion.

/Um ya ya to all those involved in stopping him.
//um ya ya is the chorus to the fight song
///a fight song that's clearly a drinking song on a dry campus


When they snap they either chase around a statue head naked...or go to law school
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I head the actual article headline as St. Oglaf for a sec.  That would have definitely been a different article...

Snerk - I head eh?  Damn I really was on a roll.  Apparently I need to go to horny jail or something


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
.308.

For comparison, a 5.56x45 M193 will go through a car door.

A 7.62x51 NATO (.308 FMJ) will go clean through the car and into the wall on the other side. It'll also go through a Level IV plate If you hit it with more than one round (I doubt kid here could get his hands on a black tip)

There's a reason it's used as a GPMG and MMG round, as well as a DMR round in modern military - and in hunting is used for bigger game. It's good at what it does.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
JFC. This is very close to where I now live. When I was young, the neighbor was my age, and had 2 older siblings that went to St. Olaf. They would take me with them when they went down to visit during the school year. Must be 55 years ago.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: arrogantbastich: JFC, the kid is a psychopath. So is anyone who was working with them! I'm glad the school caught him!

Yep, this is the scarier kind of mass shooter to me, not an emotional 'spree killer' but a cold, calculating mass murderer. Planning for max casualties, even down to targeting zones on bodies (T-box refers to head/neck area) and requirements they would need to "train".

Given there are multiple of them, it sounds like more arrests are coming. Good on the school for doing what they needed to stop this.


T-box from Wikipedia.

I'd heard of it before from shows about snipers.

I doubt this kid could have made such shots. He would have been amped up on adrenaline during his shooting spree.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: JFC. This is very close to where I now live. When I was young, the neighbor was my age, and had 2 older siblings that went to St. Olaf. They would take me with them when they went down to visit during the school year. Must be 55 years ago.


Are you sure you're remembering that correctly?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another town that needs body cams, if certain "klans" were not above the law, kids wouldn't have to resort to the first amendment, they would be able to press kidnapping and rape charges.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 162x225]

Mugshot taken on a cellphone camera from 2006? Or, KARE11 graphics department just phoning it in?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
