(WKBN Youngstown)   Truck carrying toxic soil from Derailment causes toxic spill. Will be replaced by boat or plane next   (wkbn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Ohio Department of Transportation, Highway patrol, Highway, State highway, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Derailment, Travel, EAST PALESTINE  
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
just turn that crap into NFTs already.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hired a dumb Falck to drive it, huh?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lob it in a giant catapult toward its destination.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Maybe Ohio politicians shouldn't have voted to make their state the region's toxic waste dump.
 
