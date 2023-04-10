 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Just Stop Attacking Dinosaur   (bbc.com)
23
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Based. fark that dinosaur
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about Dinosaur Jr.?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We need to get people to listen to our message"

"I know, we can deface a beloved children's exhibit.  That will surely get people to take us seriously"

"BRILLIANT!"
 
DogParkSniper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What if all the dinosaurs needed to prevent their extinction was an advanced civilization capable of knocking an asteroid off its path, and kerosene-powered rockets to get the needed equipment there? Have they thought of that?

All joking aside, I kinda agree with the hippies on the broader point. I'm just confused about their motives, because they're not reproducing. What skin do they have in the game, beyond ensuring the earth survives past their 'fur babies' lifespans? Maybe 10, 15 years?

Maybe I'm just semi-drunk ranting, but if I knew I was committing myself to be a genetic dead-end, I wouldn't give a damn about the future.
 
dywed88
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pehvbot: "We need to get people to listen to our message"

"I know, we can deface a beloved children's exhibit.  That will surely get people to take us seriously"

"BRILLIANT!"


It got them in the news and on Fark. That is already more effective than 99.9% of protests.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puffy999: What about Dinosaur Jr.?


I don't think so.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Blaming the dinosaur for the oil is some pretty nasty victim shaming.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just started playing Ark, so... no. They're too bitey to let live.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a dinosaur in every tank
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: There's a dinosaur in every tank


Coincidentally in Russia every tank (or as near as damnit) is also a dinosaur.
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: All joking aside, I kinda agree with the hippies on the broader point. I'm just confused about their motives


Their motives are get on the internet and go viral.  Just like the asshole "prank video" people.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dywed88: pehvbot: "We need to get people to listen to our message"

"I know, we can deface a beloved children's exhibit.  That will surely get people to take us seriously"

"BRILLIANT!"

It got them in the news and on Fark. That is already more effective than 99.9% of protests.


Smearing themselves in feces and parading naked in front of the children would have also gotten them in the news, but that won't get people to listen to their message either.
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meh, it's just a victorian plaster cast made because Andrew Carnegie wanted to flaunt his museum. There's several of them out there. They can be repaired, or I can make them a new replacement.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gotta admit: I'm not sure how serious they are.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Their goal was to sneak up undetected and then BOOM BOOM ACKA-LACKA BOOM-BOOM do the dinosaur.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everybody get on the floor.

I'm a bleeding heart liberal and one of the most ardent opponents of fossil fuels out there. Don't fark with Dippy. The majority of carbon based fuels were pressed from flora not fauna, anyway.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pehvbot: dywed88: pehvbot: "We need to get people to listen to our message"

"I know, we can deface a beloved children's exhibit.  That will surely get people to take us seriously"

"BRILLIANT!"

It got them in the news and on Fark. That is already more effective than 99.9% of protests.

Smearing themselves in feces and parading naked in front of the children would have also gotten them in the news, but that won't get people to listen to their message either.


Nothing has made people listen to their vitally important message for 100 years. This is desperation. The end really is nigh and most people have convinced themselves nothing will fundamentally change just because we have destroyed all multicellular life on earth.

Maybe they have given up and now they just want to hurt the rest of humanity in some petty way? Fair play, humanity is shiat.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Everybody get on the floor.

I'm a bleeding heart liberal and one of the most ardent opponents of fossil fuels out there. Don't fark with Dippy. The majority of carbon based fuels were pressed from flora not fauna, anyway.


Dead plankton. The oil fields were formed long before the dinosaurs.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boom boom, shakalaka boom boom?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Aren't these the morons that threw soup at paintings because they didn't know the difference between petroleum oil and (most likely) the linseed oil used in artistic paint?

I'm waiting for these morons to throw soup on a salad after the oil & vinegar is added.

That would be a strange dish indeed!
 
drayno76
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I prefer Walk the Dinosaur.

Was (Not Was) - Walk The Dinosaur
Youtube zYKupOsaJmk
 
nigeman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My problem with these guys is that it is always someone else's problem. Someone do something!

There is a lot to do. This person would be more helpful in working out how to do development applications for large projects and then using those skills for a large renewable project, or learning how to install solar, doing that, or spend years getting an engineering degree and working out how to make more efficient supply chains. There are tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people making this their life work, and slowly and rather boringly putting that into action, and getting results.

This is just craving attention with an environmentalist flavour.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nigeman: This is just craving attention with an environmentalist flavour.


Nine times out of ten, the groups pulling these 'stunts' are funded by oil companies anyway. The idiots throwing soup on paintings('s glass frames) were one such group.
 
