(CBS News)   JetBlue is bringing back flights from Worcester, MA, to Orlando, FL. Subby is not sure whether the departure or destination city is worse   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't say that Worcester a great place, but Orlando is, if not exactly Hell itself, at a minimum one of Hell's biggest suburbs.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean you expect Florida to have some hot babes, but Worcester may surprise you at it's number of morally casual, orally fixated women
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I look forward to hearing about Spirit Airlines moving into this market space.

Oh wait, JetBlue bought Spirit

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/03/07/doj-jetblue-spirit-airlines.html

I look forward to (more) absolutely abysmal airline service in this space
 
scalpod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just drop 'em off midway, that's probably for the best.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I wouldn't say that Worcester a great place, but Orlando is, if not exactly Hell itself, at a minimum one of Hell's biggest suburbs.


By that logic Hell is Disney World. The entrance is hidden in Its a small world, isn't it?
 
scalpod
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Might wanna land the plane first...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I am told that all fark threads comparing two things require this image.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure, Orlando is pretty bad.

But the other one is Worcester.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Airlines with the word "Jet" in their name make me nervous, so I'd be happy to land in either place.
 
Azz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey don't talk shiat about Worcester. The WPI chicks are hot and brainy
 
