(YouTube)   And a story that may just be your type if you're a font nerd. Defense wins case after plaintiff produces promissary note from 2000 in Calibri. For non-font nerds: Calibri was created in 2004
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ooooh I love that the guy went into layman's explanations of voir dire and discovery. Most people have this romanticized bullshiat impression of court from Law and Order, which people like the guy in the video do well to dispel.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I certainly hope producing forged evidence results at least in contempt of court charges, even in a civil case.
 
