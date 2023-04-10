 Skip to content
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Maybe if they had to pay taxes...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Know what is cheaper than a yacht?

Torpedoes
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extinction rebellion starting a campaign of superyacht bombings which I totally don't endorsewould win my eternal support. But I don't endorse it. But it would be cool. But not a suggestion.


;)
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(obviously after the staff have been warned and evacuated)
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich person: I got mine
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size

Pirate: I got mine
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the yachts?

I'd say most aspects of the lifestyles of super millionaires and billionaires resemble theft.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Know what is cheaper than a yacht?

Torpedoes


Know what is cheaper than torpedoes? Molotov cocktails.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: vudukungfu: Know what is cheaper than a yacht?

Torpedoes

Know what is cheaper than torpedoes? Molotov cocktails.


To anyone looking for a username, you have my permission to use MuskDyingInAFieryInfernoAtSea.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every billionaire is a failure of the social contract
 
Theeng
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

6nome: vudukungfu: Know what is cheaper than a yacht?

Torpedoes

Know what is cheaper than torpedoes? Molotov cocktails.


I mean, a hand drill is an even better idea for taking out a yacht.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anuran: Every billionaire is a failure of the social contract


It's funny that we tolerate it.

Imagine living in a Native American community of 1,500 people.  Wipes With Cash has a huge tee pee, a gold plated bow, eats three times more than others, and does about half the work the others do.

And let's not forget that Wipes With Cash wouldn't have any of that stuff without the combined efforts of the village.

You think that tribe would be cool with that shiat?

And spare me the whole "well the chiefs did have better blah blah blah."  It's nothing compared to the excess some have compared to how little others have in modern times
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dedicated environmentalists should glue themselves to the hull when the yacht is in international water to make their point.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Cythraul: anuran: Every billionaire is a failure of the social contract

It's funny that we tolerate it.

Imagine living in a Native American community of 1,500 people.  Wipes With Cash has a huge tee pee, a gold plated bow, eats three times more than others, and does about half the work the others do.

And let's not forget that Wipes With Cash wouldn't have any of that stuff without the combined efforts of the village.

You think that tribe would be cool with that shiat?

And spare me the whole "well the chiefs did have better blah blah blah."  It's nothing compared to the excess some have compared to how little others have in modern times

Imagine living in a Native American community of 1,500 people. Wipes With Cash has a huge tee pee, a gold plated bow, eats three times more than others, and does about half the work the others do.


Um. Replace gold with intricate carving... doesn't sound implausible. I'm certainly not a NA historian, but I'd be extremely surprised if leaders didn't have perks that included less work and better belongings. Had better clothing too, right?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nevermind the whole "carbon footprint" and the amount of diesel fuel they gulp and all that.

Just OWNING a "superyacht" is the most colossal waste of money and resources anyone can possibly imagine. Look at the amount of ecological damage that went into creating that monstrosity. For what? So an impossibly wealthy guy can flaunt his wealth with other impossibly wealthy guys around a marina designed for them? It's not like they fish for a living or even use it as a dive boat.

11 1/2 months a year, it sits in drydock waiting for the couple of weeks its owner can motor over to Dubai and show off with other wealthy superyacht owners. The resources that went into that boat would keep subsistence fishermen afloat for half a decade.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

anuran: Every billionaire is a failure of the social contract


There should be no billionaires at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Cythraul: anuran: Every billionaire is a failure of the social contract

It's funny that we tolerate it.

Imagine living in a Native American community of 1,500 people.  Wipes With Cash has a huge tee pee, a gold plated bow, eats three times more than others, and does about half the work the others do.

And let's not forget that Wipes With Cash wouldn't have any of that stuff without the combined efforts of the village.

You think that tribe would be cool with that shiat?

And spare me the whole "well the chiefs did have better blah blah blah."  It's nothing compared to the excess some have compared to how little others have in modern times

Imagine living in a Native American community of 1,500 people. Wipes With Cash has a huge tee pee, a gold plated bow, eats three times more than others, and does about half the work the others do.

Um. Replace gold with intricate carving... doesn't sound implausible. I'm certainly not a NA historian, but I'd be extremely surprised if leaders didn't have perks that included less work and better belongings. Had better clothing too, right?


In other words not even vaguely within a light-year of the outskirts of the closest approach to a glimmer of the same thing.
 
