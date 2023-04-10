 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   The Innocence Project of Texas is sad that a guy was killed but want you to know that has nothing to do with them   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
5
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sorry, precogs were busy that day.
 
Puffyshirt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It doesn't, subby.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whether or not a guy is a violent asshole has nothing to do with whether or not the police and legal system should be allowed to perpetrate egregious fark-ups with no consequences. But what do I know?
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How do we know the authorities aren't farking this one up as well?
 
Olthoi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's almost as if when you ruin people's lives with years of exposure to a prison culture that glorifies violence, they're more likely to be violent after the fact.
 
