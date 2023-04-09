 Skip to content
(KPTV Portland)   Using profanity and slapping a student is no way to go through life, Ms. Career Day Presenter   (kptv.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Presentation, career day, Student, School, Somatosensory system, today's career day presentations, guest speaker, unexpected turn  
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a religious fanatic, and hates other religions especially polytheists.
As she was led away in cuffs she screeched "I'll get you, my pretties, and your little gods too!"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle school? Don't say you wouldn't have been tempted.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean, it's pretty normal for those little shiats to drive adults to mental breakdown. Not saying I condone what she did...
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Middle school? Don't say you wouldn't have been tempted.


My first thought was, "Well depends, what was the student up to exactly?"  I'm not gonna go with it's fine in any case barring actual serious assault by said student, but some situations would get bighairyguy's reponse
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay, so we also can't let her be an air-traffic controller. Or an emergency room worker.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can almost guarantee that those kids had it coming.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I saw a math teacher beat up a student in the cafeteria when I went to high school. He was giving the cafe staff a bunch of trouble and Mr. L roughed him up a bit. He deserved it, nothing was done about it. It helped him in the long run, someone was going to do it eventually, probably with a knife.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We are proud of the mature way students conducted themselves throughout the day.

Yes. I'm sure their acting so maturely is what enraged her to the point of slapping them.
I know when middle-schoolers are being well behaved and acting like mature adults it makes me really angry.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe she's a professional slapper and was demonstrating her career skills.  Ever think of that, stupid libs?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My father was a minister (now retired). When I was in elementary school, he came in for multiple career days, I guess to inspire other kids who might want to be ministers. In retrospect, this was very weird.

I only went to one of his presentations once. He handed out little slips of paper that included the phrase, "I am always with you," and I said that was creepy. The look he gave me made it clear I would never be expected back at a Career Day with Dad.
 
ifky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My father was a minister (now retired). When I was in elementary school, he came in for multiple career days, I guess to inspire other kids who might want to be ministers. In retrospect, this was very weird.

I only went to one of his presentations once. He handed out little slips of paper that included the phrase, "I am always with you," and I said that was creepy. The look he gave me made it clear I would never be expected back at a Career Day with Dad.


I'll have you know I was one of those students. And your father and I still maintain a close relationship.

Very close.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Weird, none of the news stories give the name of this woman's company. Does it actually exist?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Back in my day, they grabbed the little sh*ts by their rat tails when they misbehaved
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Weird, none of the news stories give the name of this woman's company. Does it actually exist?


Vandelay Industries
 
DRTFA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

amigafin: I saw a math teacher beat up a student in the cafeteria when I went to high school. He was giving the cafe staff a bunch of trouble and Mr. L roughed him up a bit. He deserved it, nothing was done about it. It helped him in the long run, someone was going to do it eventually, probably with a knife.


In Jr high the science teacher was the assistant football coach in charge of "conditioning" which meant weight lifting. The teacher was probably 30, average height, and obviously strong. One day the class bully, a solid 6 foot and dumb a a stump, was causing trouble and the teacher told the kid to go to the office for detention. The kid refused and got in the teacher's face. The teacher was calm but when the kid took a swing at him, he blocked the punch, pinned the kid's arms, picked the kid up off the ground, and carried him out of the room. We heard a body hit the lockers in the hall and some very calm yet firm talking, ending with "Yes sir." Then the teacher walked back into the room and continued his lesson. It was awesome.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: gonegirl: My father was a minister (now retired). When I was in elementary school, he came in for multiple career days, I guess to inspire other kids who might want to be ministers. In retrospect, this was very weird.

I only went to one of his presentations once. He handed out little slips of paper that included the phrase, "I am always with you," and I said that was creepy. The look he gave me made it clear I would never be expected back at a Career Day with Dad.

I'll have you know I was one of those students. And your father and I still maintain a close relationship.

Very close.


Imma assume you're responsible for the monthly subscription to Playboy Online that my brother had to help him cancel.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [aint right image]


This. 13 year old boys are easily the most offensive and often smelliest creatures on the planet. Most deserve to be slapped repeatedly.

That said, some people shouldn't be allowed anywhere near 13 year old boys. This woman sounds like one of those people. Likely had no idea what was coming. Guaranteed she hasn't raised a teenager, boy or girl. If you've raised a teenager, you know.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: gonegirl: My father was a minister (now retired). When I was in elementary school, he came in for multiple career days, I guess to inspire other kids who might want to be ministers. In retrospect, this was very weird.

I only went to one of his presentations once. He handed out little slips of paper that included the phrase, "I am always with you," and I said that was creepy. The look he gave me made it clear I would never be expected back at a Career Day with Dad.

I'll have you know I was one of those students. And your father and I still maintain a close relationship.

Very close.


And I'll have YOU know that he is now one of my neighbors. I only know that because he was legally required to introduce himself.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Combustion: Okay, so we also can't let her be an air-traffic controller. Or an emergency room worker.


She's probably a cop
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Subtonic: gonegirl: My father was a minister (now retired). When I was in elementary school, he came in for multiple career days, I guess to inspire other kids who might want to be ministers. In retrospect, this was very weird.

I only went to one of his presentations once. He handed out little slips of paper that included the phrase, "I am always with you," and I said that was creepy. The look he gave me made it clear I would never be expected back at a Career Day with Dad.

I'll have you know I was one of those students. And your father and I still maintain a close relationship.

Very close.

Imma assume you're responsible for the monthly subscription to Playboy Online that my brother had to help him cancel.


He's not very tech savvy. He couldn't even set up that xbox he got me.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The subsequent six presentations for your child's advisory class went smoothly. We are proud of the mature way students conducted themselves throughout the day."

Pretty sure they decided to behave themselves after one of them smarted off and got a kindergarten turkey drawing in pink on that face.

t3.ftcdn.netView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: She's a religious fanatic, and hates other religions especially polytheists.
As she was led away in cuffs she screeched "I'll get you, my pretties, and your little gods too!"


Her actual Twitter:
"Deal maker, biz dev, marketer, world traveler, Rotarian, adventurer, foodie, wine & fashion lover, full of laughter & a sense of play"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are far too many adults in America who have no goddam impulse control, something you're supposed to learn how to exercise when you're about 3 or 4.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

amigafin: I saw a math teacher beat up a student in the cafeteria when I went to high school. He was giving the cafe staff a bunch of trouble and Mr. L roughed him up a bit. He deserved it, nothing was done about it. It helped him in the long run, someone was going to do it eventually, probably with a knife.


..or a spork
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My father was a minister (now retired). When I was in elementary school, he came in for multiple career days, I guess to inspire other kids who might want to be ministers. In retrospect, this was very weird.

I only went to one of his presentations once. He handed out little slips of paper that included the phrase, "I am always with you," and I said that was creepy. The look he gave me made it clear I would never be expected back at a Career Day with Dad.


But fid he get slappy? If not, this story has a sad ending
 
