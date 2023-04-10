 Skip to content
(STLToday)   Guy is willing to pay 25 dollars for running stop sign but thinks 75 is a little steep and why should he pay court costs if he didn't even go to court? And don't get him started on lawyers and the 3 million stop signs St Louis has   (stltoday.com) divider line
    More: Strange  
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Next town over seems to be seeking vengeance for being a pass through to a new development so they F'd up the traffic lights so they're all red. Stop signs on hidden roads through are faster, or just don't go there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A while back a red light camera caught me because I did a "California" stop at an intersection while making a right hand turn into a mall parking lot.

I mildly contested it by saying that I thought I came to complete stop.  They reduced the ticket amount, but I forgot what the original fee was versus what I had paid.

TBH, I am glad we have red light cameras around the mall....too many dickheads run through red lights all the time.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyway, he ended up getting shot by a cop.  Or will have done in the next few days.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Anyway, he ended up getting shot by a cop.  Or will have done in the next few days.


I guess you didn't see what color the guy was, did you?
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rich white male idiot writes op-ed about how he indeed broke the law but shouldn't be punished.

Thanks for greenlighting this.

"I extended my hand. He shook it. I imagine that when he went back to the station house he was glad to have a good story to tell."

Things that never happened. ^
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow.  Cops actually stop people for that?

around here people roll right through until they have to stop because of crossing traffic with the right of way just a foot or two away from causing a collision

They get really dirty looks at me when i come to stop in front of them
 
huma474
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Wow.  Cops actually stop people for that?

around here people roll right through until they have to stop because of crossing traffic with the right of way just a foot or two away from causing a collision

They get really dirty looks at me when i come to stop in front of them


If you do it right in front of the cop they may, mostly because it gives them probable cause for the stop during which they might find something else to give you a ticket on or potentially arrest you for. There's also the prick tax - if you were doing other things to annoy the cop or other motorists then it just becomes a case for finding the excuse for the stop.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Wow.  Cops actually stop people for that?

around here people roll right through until they have to stop because of crossing traffic with the right of way just a foot or two away from causing a collision

They get really dirty looks at me when i come to stop in front of them


I got flipped off for not immediately turning when the light turned green because I didn't think the driver coming from the left was stopping for their red light
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here in St. Louis, we call that a South City Stop. It's how it is done here. The cop must've been having a bad day or he was under pressure to increase revenue make the streets safer. He should've went to court and fought it. They would've dismissed it immediately except the court costs, of course.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Wow.  Cops actually stop people for that?

around here people roll right through until they have to stop because of crossing traffic with the right of way just a foot or two away from causing a collision

They get really dirty looks at me when i come to stop in front of them


My mom once got stopped for doing 75 in a 25mph school zone. Cop let her go with a warning.

/she was driving a Red Cross van on the way to a surgery where she ran the machine that sucked your spilled blood up, cleaned it, and gave it back.
//it was a major road (55mph?) that dropped to 25 for the school zone and then went back up.
 
mjbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Billy Liar: Anyway, he ended up getting shot by a cop.  Or will have done in the next few days.

I guess you didn't see what color the guy was, did you?


You know more white people get shot by cops, right?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have been receiving letters from lawyers seeking to do through the mail what they cannot do in person.

Probably a bad idea to hire an attorney whose time is worth defending your $132.50 traffic ticket, although I guess there'd be some additional non-monetary value in being able to righteously play the victim on Nextdoor afterward.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sometimes you hit a hill on a ticket you are willing to die on.

I fought a ticket i was clearly guilty of, and never argued otherwise, because it was for 8mph over.

On the god damn NJ Turnpike.

Even the judge asked what the cops problem was.

(was a enforcement thing while they were doing construction, cop was cool and apologetic, told me to fight it)
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Post Dispatch actually used to be a good newspaper.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mjbok: EJ25T: Billy Liar: Anyway, he ended up getting shot by a cop.  Or will have done in the next few days.

I guess you didn't see what color the guy was, did you?

You know more white people get shot by cops, right?


Proportionately or just in raw numbers. Because it's just raw numbers.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Here in St. Louis, we call that a South City Stop. It's how it is done here. The cop must've been having a bad day or he was under pressure to increase revenue make the streets safer. He should've went to court and fought it. They would've dismissed it immediately except the court costs, of course.


Soulard stop?
South Seventh stop?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mjbok: EJ25T: Billy Liar: Anyway, he ended up getting shot by a cop.  Or will have done in the next few days.

I guess you didn't see what color the guy was, did you?

You know more white people get shot by cops, right?


And?  You're over twice as likely to get shot to death if you're black than if you're white

Fark user imageView Full Size


/so quit farking around with deceptive math games
 
EJ25T
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mjbok: EJ25T: Billy Liar: Anyway, he ended up getting shot by a cop.  Or will have done in the next few days.

I guess you didn't see what color the guy was, did you?

You know more white people get shot by cops, right?


You know, you might have a point if the intelligent way to consider such statistics WASN'T per capita.

Thanks for trying, though.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This article read like somebody who was paid by the word and it was 20 minutes to deadline.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mjbok: EJ25T: Billy Liar: Anyway, he ended up getting shot by a cop.  Or will have done in the next few days.

I guess you didn't see what color the guy was, did you?

You know more white people get shot by cops, right?


Okay now what is the age and socioecomic status of those White People?
How many middle aged, middle to upper class White guys get shot by the cops?


I doubt a White guy driving a 2023 BMW with a MAGA bumperstick has as much risk getting shot as a White guy driving a 2002 Chevy with a bumper sticker that says NORML
 
electricjebus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Hey Nurse!: Here in St. Louis, we call that a South City Stop. It's how it is done here. The cop must've been having a bad day or he was under pressure to increase revenue make the streets safer. He should've went to court and fought it. They would've dismissed it immediately except the court costs, of course.

Soulard stop?
South Seventh stop?


Man, I had some a-hole fly past me in Tower Grove South on the way home today.  If I had a gun I probably would have shot his rear tires out, you never know when a kid is going to walk out into the street and they're not expecting someone doing highway speeds on a residential street.
 
