 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Digital Trends)   ChatGPT generates winning lottery numbers. Up next: ChatGPT writes recipe to turn water into wine and drafts letter to TV producers that will bring back Firefly for a second season   (digitaltrends.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, Publication, Lottery, Thailand, Thai baht, Board game, Luck, Knowledge, Communication  
•       •       •

140 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2023 at 4:35 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ChatGPT: What would you like me to do?

Me: Solve quantum gravity

ChatGPT: Tough, but I'm on it

Me: Forecast the weather

ChatGPT: Tricky, but doable

Me: Bring about peace in the Middle East

ChatGPT: OH C'MON! Nobody can do that, it's a 5000 year old grudge match

Me: OK, OK, then just bring back Firefly

ChatGPT: ...ask me again about the Middle East thing...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is there a reason that site defaults to 40pt font size?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Is there a reason that site defaults to 40pt font size?


Because notice me.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jayne: "Cap'n, I just looked in the mirror and....aw crap, you too?"

Mal: "Yep, looks like we all woke up old this mornin'. Can't say I'm overly pleased."

Kaylee: "A little while ago I snuck a peek and it looks like I done started saggin' in places what I didn't know could sag."

Jayne: "...go on..."

Zoë: "Alright, focus: There has to be a reason for this. 'Cause people don't just randomly age 20 years overnight."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: ChatGPT: What would you like me to do?

Me: Solve quantum gravity


ChatGPT: What would you like me to do?
Me: Create a witty fark post
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Couldn't you have done the same thing with a random number generator?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I appreciate that they've optimised their site for reading on one of these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
THE NUMBERS ARE BAD!

THE NUMBERS ARE  BAD!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ChatGPT may have helped someone win the lottery. Could it be true?

No.

And even if it were, everyone would win and each person's payout would be $10.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Couldn't you have done the same thing with a random number generator?


Congratulations, you just exposed AI for what it truly is.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fatassbastard: ChatGPT may have helped someone win the lottery. Could it be true?

No.

And even if it were, everyone would win and each person's payout would be $10.


I should think the same thing goes for psychics who can predict lotto numbers...
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I use chatgpt for porn.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.