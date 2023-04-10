 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Courier-Journal)   Not to be outdone by the deadly shooting in Louisville, KY, there has been another deadly shooting in Louisville, KY   (courier-journal.com) divider line
47
    More: Facepalm, Email, Email address, Newsletter, email address, Subscription business model, Publication, free account, Special offers  
•       •       •

969 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Apr 2023 at 4:18 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responsible gun owners exercising their Second Amendment rights. There's really nothing that can be done about it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, not only in America.

America is the only one that claims to be a first world nation, though.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Must be something in the Louisville water.

/Nope it's the farking guns.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let freedom ring!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

physt: Let freedom ring!


Free-pew-pew-pew-dom
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Blood God demanded more... the shooting at the bank was not enough to sate his thirst?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They're so free there, I wish I could visit but NY state forced me to have transition surgery and then aborted me. To be fair, it's what I voted for.
 
Rindred
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not a deadly shooting.  It's a lively shooting.
 
abbarach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's OK, y'all, they helpfully clarified that this is unrelated to the OTHER shooting.  So it's just two independent acts of involuntary second amendment celebration participation.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But it didn't involve senior bank managers.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Do you live near the shooting?" is now a difficult question to answer with a simple yes or no. You have to clarify, "Which shooting?"
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kentucky Farked Citizens.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Floki: "Do you live near the shooting?" is now a difficult question to answer with a simple yes or no. You have to clarify, "Which shooting?"


Can't you just *feel* the FREEDUM!!!??
 
ansius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1 person dead and 1 person injured. At least this time it wasn't a mass shooting. (I.e., at least 4 people shot according to most definitions.)

I thought the new goal posts were that you only pay attention to mass shootings now.

This is just a standard run of the mill fracas by American standards.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Honestly...

I went target shooting with my late grandfather when I was a kid.  I went trap shooting with my dad as an adult.  I would like a gun, I have fond memories of them growing up.  I would use them purely for sport.

But at this point in time, I'd never get one.  I'd be too paranoid.  I live in an apartment, and I'd be stressed whenever I'm at work - "what if a maintenance guy goes into my apartment NOW and I forgot to lock my gun away?"

I'm a "responsible gun owner" in the sense that sometimes I'm forgetful, I realize that, and so I don't have a gun.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Marc Lépine is laughing himself sick.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Floki: "Do you live near the shooting?" is now a difficult question to answer with a simple yes or no. You have to clarify, "Which shooting?"


FB: Mark yourself as safe from shooting (select from list)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanks owners, manufacturers, and sellers the listing of dead makes from a good break in the day to day.
God's work, clearly
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The shooting was so nice, we had to do it twice!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: They're so free there, I wish I could visit but NY state forced me to have transition surgery and then aborted me. To be fair, it's what I voted for.


You are absolutely on another level today.

Well done.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hasn't been this much bad shooting there since Pitino left town.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
but Duke Sucks!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe there was an overabundance of thoughts and prayers from the first gun based event and god needed to have another shooting to use them up?

Waste not, want not!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The other thread devolved into "all bankers must die," so should this one devolve into "all community college workers must die"?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't really want to ask, but is a Louisville Shooting Trifecta in play?
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Only one killed?  Isn't that referred to as an American Hello?
 
red230
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How many black state legislators are the Republicans going to kick out over this?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's too soon to talk about gin control, but never too soon for another shooting.
 
devilEther
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark needs a Shooting tab.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
love it
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It's too soon to talk about gin control, but never too soon for another shooting.


Yes, gin control.

Mutters in edit button...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mofa: The other thread devolved into "all bankers must die," so should this one devolve into "all community college workers must die"?


Actually that is a good question.  If half the nation said: I'm staying home because I don't want to get shot.
Would that change things?
The wild west ended for some reason.
This stupid era will end at some point.  We just haven't kicked off the seed of ending this.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1 dead 1 injured?

Those are rookie numbers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: IRestoreFurniture: It's too soon to talk about gin control, but never too soon for another shooting.

Yes, gin control.

Mutters in edit button...


You'll take my gin when you pry it from my cold dead hands and martini glass.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mofa: The other thread devolved into "all bankers must die," so should this one devolve into "all community college workers must die"?

Actually that is a good question.  If half the nation said: I'm staying home because I don't want to get shot.
Would that change things?
The wild west ended for some reason.
This stupid era will end at some point.  We just haven't kicked off the seed of ending this.


The 'wild west' era had pretty farking strict gun control.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It's too soon to talk about gin control, but never too soon for another shooting.


Not the kind of shots we're talking about here
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

physt: Let freedom ring!


Only if you can successfully aim for the bell.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

red230: How many black state legislators are the Republicans going to kick out over this?


None, as long as they know their place.
 
BassmanBP
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Only in America are there two shootings in the same city and elected officials do nothing about it."

Whoa whoa whoa... they haven't had time to do nothing about it - it just happened. Jeez, give them at least a few weeks to do nothing about it before complaining that they do nothing about it. Duh.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ansius: 1 person dead and 1 person injured. At least this time it wasn't a mass shooting. (I.e., at least 4 people shot according to most definitions.)

I thought the new goal posts were that you only pay attention to mass shootings now.

This is just a standard run of the mill fracas by American standards.


The goalposts usually are police shooting an unarmed subject or a mass shooting.

Small targeted shootings are generally considered commonplace and typical unless they happen in a repeated location (such as a bar whose parking lot gets a shooting every 2 months) or target a respected member of the community (such as an activist or a beloved highly visible sports fan).
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hereby motion that our hourly mass shootings be referred to as Spontaneous 2nd Amendment Celebrations.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rindred: [Fark user image image 425x286]


I thought the armband said COP at first, and it still worked.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.