(CNBC) Using a public cell phone charger is like using a public toothbrush that can steal your teeth and sell them to the tooth fairy
49
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many of these things were invented by the CIA or Mossad?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically a digital glory hole, except not as glorious.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For the record I don't recommend ever using a strange USB port. But if you do, protect yourself.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

King Something: Basically a digital glory hole, except not as glorious.


They could at least download some pron.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seriously, do people who travel not use USB Condoms?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nightjars
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Protip: Get a charging cable that doesn't have the data pins connected.  They exist.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: For the record I don't recommend ever using a strange USB port. But if you do, protect yourself.


So that's just a passthrough for pins 1 and 4 with nothing on pins 2 and 3?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Umm, can they really override the settings of a phone that is set up to (1) automatically do charging only unless you specify otherwise, and (2) does not have debugging enabled?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Better yet, bring your own power bank. You can't count on being able to find a working outlet.

sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Alternatively, you could get off your damn phone once in a while. I flew from Pennsylvania to Utah and my phone battery was barely depleted.

But I guess on the bright side, you zombies will have thumbs of steel.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nightjars: Protip: Get a charging cable that doesn't have the data pins connected.  They exist.


Yup.

You can fudge a cable you already have as well.  Takes ~5 minutes.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Alternatively, you could get off your damn phone once in a while. I flew from Pennsylvania to Utah and my phone battery was barely depleted.

But I guess on the bright side, you zombies will have thumbs of steel.


What, and have to interact with smug luddites like you instead?  I'll pass, thanks.
 
powtard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And it seemed like such a smart idea to combine the power supply and data port at the time...
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: For the record I don't recommend ever using a strange USB port. But if you do, protect yourself.


Eh, USB condoms just don't feel as good for me. I need to feel every millimeter of that raw USB port as my protruding cable gently slides into place, baby.
 
trialpha
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nightjars: Protip: Get a charging cable that doesn't have the data pins connected.  They exist.


Does this even work for USB-C / newer technologies? My understanding is that there is some data exchange so the charger/device know what voltage/etc can be used.

You can probably always charge at the lowest rate, but that's rather limiting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Alternatively, you could get off your damn phone once in a while


look, the quietist meal, ever...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Alternatively, you could get off your damn phone once in a while. I flew from Pennsylvania to Utah and my phone battery was barely depleted.

But I guess on the bright side, you zombies will have thumbs of steel.


But what if there's some breaking news from yesterday on Fark today? I might miss it.
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: King Something: Basically a digital glory hole, except not as glorious.

They could at least download some pron.


I remember seeing juice jacking in a movie...oh no wait that was Maxine X. Don't Google that at work. Yes this is a matter of IT security...ahem, needs to be investigated further. Please allocate travel expenses.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Seriously, do people who travel not use USB Condoms?

[media-amazon.com image 249x350]


cyberspacedout: Better yet, bring your own power bank. You can't count on being able to find a working outlet.

[sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x572]


That's like using the Naked Gun full body condom.
 
Bslim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

King Something: Basically a digital glory hole, except not as glorious.


Digital Glory Hole is the name of my upcoming collaboration with Menudo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Seriously, do people who travel not use USB Condoms?

[media-amazon.com image 249x350]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Alternatively, you could get off your damn phone once in a while. I flew from Pennsylvania to Utah and my phone battery was barely depleted.

But I guess on the bright side, you zombies will have thumbs of steel.


I don't even own a television.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trialpha: Nightjars: Protip: Get a charging cable that doesn't have the data pins connected.  They exist.

Does this even work for USB-C / newer technologies? My understanding is that there is some data exchange so the charger/device know what voltage/etc can be used.

You can probably always charge at the lowest rate, but that's rather limiting.


Honestly if I was in a situation where I wouldn't be happy with the slower charging, I'd just bring my own USB-charging AC adapter and use that.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

King Something: Basically a digital glory hole, except not as glorious.


i.redd.itView Full Size

/ any excuse to use that meme
 
mufhugger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hooked my VCR up to my car's cigarette lighter and a bunch of spiders crawled out of it
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: Claude Ballse: Seriously, do people who travel not use USB Condoms?

[media-amazon.com image 249x350]

[Fark user image image 850x594]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i figure the goal of whoever put this article together was to just make eveyone a bit dumber and less well informed.


talk about phone charging
talk about it being dangerous
and use an accompanying image of it not being the dangerous thing are talking about
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size

power outlets do not do USB data, at all ever in anyway.

The only problem you could have with one of these kinds of charging stations is if the outlets were overpowered and fried your converter/wall-wart.
Wrong image for context of article a-holes.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good jerb, CNBC! FBI posts tweet about what not to do and include photo to illustrate so you post large photo of people charging the way they should.

image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


/But I googled "charging station"
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Obvious?

This has been known for decades.
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: For the record I don't recommend ever using a strange USB port. But if you do, protect yourself.


My phone asks whether it should trust the computer it gets connected to whenever I charge it that way. Is that an iOS-only thing, or is that just not secure enough somehow?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My phone defaults to Charging Only over USB and gives me a popup to ask if I actually want to allow data transfers. What sort of nimrod would allow data transfer when connected a public charging port?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Alternatively, you could get off your damn phone once in a while. I flew from Pennsylvania to Utah and my phone battery was barely depleted.

But I guess on the bright side, you zombies will have thumbs of steel.


This. It is an option after all.
 
Nightjars
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PvtStash: i figure the goal of whoever put this article together was to just make eveyone a bit dumber and less well informed.


talk about phone charging
talk about it being dangerous
and use an accompanying image of it not being the dangerous thing are talking about
[image.cnbcfm.com image 495x278]
power outlets do not do USB data, at all ever in anyway.

The only problem you could have with one of these kinds of charging stations is if the outlets were overpowered and fried your converter/wall-wart.
Wrong image for context of article a-holes.


The person they pay minimum wage to picked a bad example when they were searching through the available stock images.  Such is the sad reality of almost all "news" sites.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've heard of this. But you really have to have your phone set to run/install anyfarking thing or maybe there's somedumb backdoor on iphones (I'd bet on that). I don't see how'd you'd do it on a locked down android phone. You can set the usb port to just be power not data.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

trialpha: Nightjars: Protip: Get a charging cable that doesn't have the data pins connected.  They exist.

Does this even work for USB-C / newer technologies? My understanding is that there is some data exchange so the charger/device know what voltage/etc can be used.

You can probably always charge at the lowest rate, but that's rather limiting.


And what part allows you to use the phone in Europe and America without any hassle?
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: For the record I don't recommend ever using a strange USB port. But if you do, protect yourself.


A power bank is super useful. I carry one when travelling, and never have to plug in to any outlets until I get to my destination - where I can just use one of my own chargers in the hotel to charge up the power bank or anything I've got which is running low.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, old news is sooooo exciting...looks like a similar story ran back in 2017

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PvtStash: i figure the goal of whoever put this article together was to just make eveyone a bit dumber and less well informed.


talk about phone charging
talk about it being dangerous
and use an accompanying image of it not being the dangerous thing are talking about
[image.cnbcfm.com image 495x278]
power outlets do not do USB data, at all ever in anyway.

The only problem you could have with one of these kinds of charging stations is if the outlets were overpowered and fried your converter/wall-wart.
Wrong image for context of article a-holes.


What is he talking about then?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/this is actually very real
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Read this earlier, perfect headline subby
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 850x1133]

/this is actually very real


Yup. Probably found at the NSA Open House Recruitment Career Day and anyone who used it, was rejected from applying for a job there.

Good idea.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Alternatively, you could get off your damn phone once in a while. I flew from Pennsylvania to Utah and my phone battery was barely depleted.

But I guess on the bright side, you zombies will have thumbs of steel.


I actually have a few friends who can't type with their thumbs, and they use a finger, it takes them a long time to finish a single messages and a lot longer if it's verbose. The weird thing is with all the time they spend using messaging/text you would think they would have figure it out by now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Seriously, do people who travel not use USB Condoms?

[media-amazon.com image 249x350]



Thanks. I had no idea these were a thing.
<check amazon>
An inexpensive thing!

I always travel with the wall wart (plug & transformer) so I think that is pretty safe, but I am going to trow one of these in to my computer bag anyway.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bring your own hand crank cell charger.    It doubles as a conversation starter at the airport.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: NateAsbestos: For the record I don't recommend ever using a strange USB port. But if you do, protect yourself.

So that's just a passthrough for pins 1 and 4 with nothing on pins 2 and 3?


Yes
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Seriously, do people who travel not use USB Condoms?

[media-amazon.com image 249x350]


Or you could use a charge-only USB cable. It a just USB cable without the data wires.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: NateAsbestos: For the record I don't recommend ever using a strange USB port. But if you do, protect yourself.

Eh, USB condoms just don't feel as good for me. I need to feel every millimeter of that raw USB port as my protruding cable gently slides into place, baby.


I always end up trying to get that USB upside down and smash all over the sides of the port before getting it right.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ninja Otter: NateAsbestos: For the record I don't recommend ever using a strange USB port. But if you do, protect yourself.

My phone asks whether it should trust the computer it gets connected to whenever I charge it that way. Is that an iOS-only thing, or is that just not secure enough somehow?


"Secure enough" is your call. I'm sure there are undisclosed exploits for any brand of device.

These USB condoms just mean you don't have to rely on software security, because you're not connecting the device's data pins.

IF you need to use a strange USB port.
 
