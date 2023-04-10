 Skip to content
If you thought Trump's return might be the worst sequel of 2024, well how about a nice concert festival in the Bahamas?
36
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fyre me once, shame on you.
Fyre me twice, shame on me.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm looking forward to the documentary.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sooooo... Clout chasing rich twerps spending daddy's $chmuny because energetic grifter is rerunning his previous grift, and you're FALLING FOR IT AGAIN? Wow.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am more than happy to watch rich farkwits get stranded on poorly equipped islands with shiatty plastic cheese sandwiches and no hope of rescue.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The documentary was hilarious. More of that, please.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the inevitable return of Trump is going to be significantly worse than some stupid festival in the Bahamas
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Billy McFarland Warns, Fyre Fest 2 'Is Finally Happening'"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roddikinsathome: Sooooo... Clout chasing rich twerps spending daddy's $chmuny because energetic grifter is rerunning his previous grift, and you're FALLING FOR IT AGAIN? Wow.


Yes but think of the money Netflix and Hulu will pay me after it's over!
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much fun as it is to watch rich idiots squirm, I still had some sympathy for the people who got screwed by this grifter. But anyone who invests money in this second go-around or buys a ticket deserves to lose every single penny.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should totally bet that people will die.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his tweet, McFarland stated that "Fyre Festival II is finally happening" while asking those who read his tweet to pitch why they should be invited.

In 4,000 characters or less, tell me why you are a good mark.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bahamas? My parents drove my car up from there...
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snooza: The documentary was hilarious. More of that, please.


Both of them.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who do ya gotta blow for a bottle of water ?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still haven't learned how to spell "fire" or they still think that is edgy?

Why not go for Fyre & Yce?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: I am more than happy to watch rich farkwits get stranded on poorly equipped islands with shiatty plastic cheese sandwiches and no hope of rescue.


Sounds like a good idea for a reality TV show...
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would ANY band want to be a part of something like this?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: They still haven't learned how to spell "fire" or they still think that is edgy?

Why not go for Fyre & Yce?


Or SyFy
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conmen will be conmen and I have zero empathy, sympathy, or any consideration for anyone who chooses to partake, produce, participate, or promote this.

The prior attempt was a fraud operation gtom the get-go and Billy's lawyers even sent legal threats to people sharing media of what that disaster was like.

Both documentaries compliment each other's short comings (one is a snappier presentation but heavily biased, the other is more thorough regarding the financial farkery but goes off on unnecessary tangents), I also recommend having a read of this short article from someone who was very briefly a talented producer before GTFO'ing.

https://www.thecut.com/2017/04/fyre-festival-exumas-bahamas-disaster.html

The last line is awesome.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darwinpolice: As much fun as it is to watch rich idiots squirm, I still had some sympathy for the people who got screwed by this grifter. But anyone who invests money in this second go-around or buys a ticket deserves to lose every single penny.


Sounded like fun until I saw the island. Minimal facilities, the difficulty and cost of getting them installed, added to the apparent lack of funding, made the outcome highly predictable. If you got suckered by Fyre, it's your fault for not seeing the signs.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catching an STD at a Caribbean fark festival seems preferable to hearing Trump ever speak again...
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Frye festival, you say?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Needs an extra set of quotes around "happening."
 
knobmaker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Catching an STD at a Caribbean fark festival seems preferable to hearing Trump ever speak again...


True!  Only the folks dumb enough to go to the festival will suffer, but the Trumpster wants us all to go down with him.

I know, I know.  Phrasing...
 
sirrerun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Fyre me once, shame on you.
Fyre me twice, shame on me.


Fool me once, Shane on you.
Fool me twice, I'm probably a shameless attention whore "influencer."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

heywood-jablome: Conmen will be conmen and I have zero empathy, sympathy, or any consideration for anyone who chooses to partake, produce, participate, or promote this.

The prior attempt was a fraud operation gtom the get-go and Billy's lawyers even sent legal threats to people sharing media of what that disaster was like.

Both documentaries compliment each other's short comings (one is a snappier presentation but heavily biased, the other is more thorough regarding the financial farkery but goes off on unnecessary tangents), I also recommend having a read of this short article from someone who was very briefly a talented producer before GTFO'ing.

https://www.thecut.com/2017/04/fyre-festival-exumas-bahamas-disaster.html

The last line is awesome.


I'm also pretty fond of this: That night Ja Rule gave a toast. "To living like movie stars, partying like rock stars, and farking like porn stars." If Ja Rule is punished for anything perhaps it should be that.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is the kind of scam you can only run once. Scams are only sustainable if your mark doesn't know he was scammed or is too embarrassed to say so. Almost everyone daft enough to go to Fyre Festival realized they'd been had, and made sure the world knew it.
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh my god I'm so happy that I might live long enough to see this all happen again.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hmmm.

If I were a particular sort of rich, combined with a particular sort of vindictive, a Grand-Theft-Auto Mission worthy idea occurs to me.

It begins with securing VIP tickets for me (well, the player character) and a select group of associates and ends with this guy dumped out of a moving vehicle, naked, catatonic, and high on any number of injected substances, somewhere in a random small-sized city in Russia.
 
whitroth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yep. And they've already signed Janis Joplin, and David Bowie,, and Jimi Hendrix....
 
Uzzah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: The Bahamas? My parents drove my car up from there...


I didn't know your dad was the Mayor!  biatchin'!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: Why would ANY band want to be a part of something like this?


good news, no bands have to sign on because it's a scam by the same scammer as the first one
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Burn baby burn!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whitroth: Yep. And they've already signed Janis Joplin, and David Bowie,, and Jimi Hendrix....


With special appearances by Notorious BIG and Coolio.
 
