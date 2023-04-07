 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Wildfire risk is increasing in the Seattle area? If only there were some fire suppressant that could be dropped from the sky for 300 days a year   (theurbanist.org) divider line
12
    More: Ironic, Wildfire, City, Wilderness, Washington (state), Puget Sound, Nature, Olympic Peninsula, Forest  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2023 at 4:05 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in October I drove past the fire damaged areas off of Highway 2 in Index.

(It was a day trip to Wenatchee.)

On the drive home, I had to go back the long way via Blewett Pass and I-90 since sections of Highway 2 were closed due to the fires getting too close.

/Felt like I had smoked a pack of Lucky Strikes by the time I got back home.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible, Seattle fires are extra vulnerable to water because they never carry an umbrella
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wildfire?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, fortunately it's always rained plenty there, and the weather never changes.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It doesn't rain as much here as people think it does.

Wait, yes it does. Nevermind. Stay away from the bad wet.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well there was child, back in the times before the Great Finding Out of the Petroleum Age began.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LAX had more rain that SEA last winter and so far this spring.  Over a foot more.
 
Iczer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeeeeah... wildfire "season" is typically during the summer between July and September. When we rarely get rain because we bake instead. You know, the short period when it isn't raining?
 
whidbey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I've lived in this state my entire life, other than going away for college or grad school. I've never remembered until recent years seeing a weather forecast for smoke," said Congressman Derek Kilmer, who represents communities in Tacoma and on the Olympic Peninsula. "This really affects people not just in Eastern Washington, but Western Washington as well. Wildfires are devastating and heartbreaking, they are also avoidable."

Just imagine if a Republican were my rep instead of Derek.

Imagine the derp they'd be spewing about this.   And everything else.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have listened to the tree huggers years ago.
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Shouldn't have listened to the tree huggers years ago.


Derp.  Whatever it is you're on about.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fire season starts in late June, when fireworks go on sale.
Coincidence, I think not.

Native Americans used to do controlled burns as land/forest management, and not just as fire prevention. Now conservationists are seeing the wisdom behind that and are leaning that way again.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.