(BBSpot)   Texas community develops gun-based internet to protect their first amendment rights with their second amendment rights   (bbspot.com) divider line
18
    More: Satire  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2023 at 3:00 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A wonderful idea, it will put itself out of business within a week.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
🎶 Shoot three times through the ceiling if you want me.♫
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As a field tech and former helldesk person:

*Beep*

INC00003006
User states clicking but no bang

INC00000022
User states internet slow

INC00000410
User states packets being dropped

INC00000045
User states out of bullets error, reload does not fit
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
gd-ots.comView Full Size


Denial of Service attack
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Packet too large
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Parody? Lunacy?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size


"Winnuke attack"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is there an RFC for TCP/IP over gun?
 
olorin604
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes I know it's satire

There is a farking amendment that guarantees this you farking children. It's the first. So fark you you farking farks .
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Flashback, BBSpot. Is it the early 00 again
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Parody? Lunacy?


Gettin' hard to tell these days, ain't it?
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Cody Ranchero" is such a farking good fake name.
 
olorin604
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

olorin604: Yes I know it's satire

There is a farking amendment that guarantees this you farking children. It's the first. So fark you you farking farks .


Bad satire is bad satire.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

neongoats: Is there an RFC for TCP/IP over gun?


If I wrote one for April Fool's, would they actually publish iat as an RFC?

Would you actually want someone to implement it like they did TCP/IP by carrier pigeon?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Still better then the pro-choice based network design.  Which was only marginally better then the pro-life one.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

null: As a field tech and former helldesk person:

*Beep*

INC00003006
User states clicking but no bang

INC00000022
User states internet slow

INC00000410
User states packets being dropped

INC00000045
User states out of bullets error, reload does not fit


As an ex Signal Corp soldier in the US Army....

At the range one day, all the Signal Corps soldiers are trying to qualify for their marksmanship badges.
One such soldier is missing the target completely. The drill instructor is getting mad.

Drill Sgt: Private! What is your issue? You keep missing the target!
Soldier: Yes, Sgt, it appears to be a distant end problem...
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
images02.military.comView Full Size
images02.military.comView Full Size


Bullet-based Internet via carrier pigeon.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

