(Flagler Live)   Florida man is always thinking ahead, decides to use a scooter to escape after stealing a large item from Target   (flaglerlive.com) divider line
Gulliver_Foyle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scooter-man failed to fully think through his clever plan.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
During my tenure at Target:

1) Saw one guy get arrested when I was leaving for the day....this dumbass had been so greedy that he had a filled an entire cart with merchandise....and there was a huge mound of clothing on top.  He took so much time gathering everything that the police were able to arrive and wait for ass outside the store.

2) Another guy had filled two suitcases with liquor, and as soon as he was at the exit, our security guy called him out.  He left the suitcases and tried to take off, but the cops were able to tackle him in the parking lot.

My time at Coscto:

1) I was on cart duty, and we noticed a police officer escorting a guy who had tried to steal one of the electric carts used by disabled customers.  So he had the guy drive it back to the store, and it was amusing because those things are so damn slow.  Oh!  And this crook was wearing a neon vest that looked like the one we also wore while getting carts.  I have to give him credit for wearing a disguise.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: My time at Coscto:


nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do big stores even have security anymore? Or are they too busy playing video games to notice a loss occurring?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$540 for q razor scooter?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: Do big stores even have security anymore?


Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
scooter's are a great way to get around, just sayin
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
there shouldn't be an apostrophe in scooter's there.
I was gonna say a scooter's a great way to get around, but didn't in the end.

don't worry, I'm cognisant of the extent of
my failing, and I've given myself a month  detention.

/cognisant or cognizant... i think it's an s in da uk
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anyone that wants to ride this, is a sick farking weirdo.

