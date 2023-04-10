 Skip to content
Joey, have you ever faced an Indonesian firing squad?
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I had a dollar....
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bathe her and bring her to me...
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, if they execute this young woman there will be no cocaine in Bali ever again.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, 3kg is going to catch you. The stuff coming out has a whiff of the petroleum products they use to extract, it will go through just about anything you wrap it in.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She has friends, she'll be fine.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors allege she was clearly working with a drug gang.

Why don't they stick an Air Tag on her and follow her so they can bust the the kingpin and users? Oh right, that would be some regional governor and his cronies.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's gotta be one of the worst places in the world to be caught with 3kg of cocaine.
 
drxym
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: don't smuggle large quantities of drugs to countries that get all executey for that kind of thing and you're less likely to face a firing squad.
 
almejita
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Out of curiosity, how hard is it to find drugs in Indonesia.  I mean, like, impossible?  or does death not slow the flow, if you get where I'm coming from.

///Not planning any kind of travel, DEA, I'm just curious.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Execution is probably an easier punishment than life in an Indonesian prison.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I suddenly remembered Robocop.

The scene when ED-209 executes the Junior Executive and when Bob Morton snorts a rail off the "Model's" boobies and then is also executed.

Robocop.  The movie that's got it all.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: I suddenly remembered Robocop.

The scene when ED-209 executes the Junior Executive and when Bob Morton snorts a rail off the "Model's" boobies and then is also executed.

Robocop.  The movie that's got it all.


I'd buy that for a dollar!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah....3kg isn't for personal use.

/Unless you are a bear.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone else see this? And why is the masked woman smiling?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drxym: Pro-tip: don't smuggle large quantities of drugs to countries that get all executey for that kind of thing and you're less likely to face a firing squad.


She connected through Qatar, I doubt they're very friendly about coke themselves.
 
starlost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [media.tenor.com image 498x253] [View Full Size image _x_]


I mean, in comparison to execution, the Billy Hayes "Midnight Express" jaunt doesn't look so bad.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: it will go through just about anything you wrap it in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

starlost: [Fark user image 320x167]

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Hmmm. Seems a little late for those signs, no?
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
... also claimed that the gang had promised to pay for surf lessons for the young woman once she arrived in the country.

Not sure that's a defense strategy you'd want to go with in this case.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: drxym: Pro-tip: don't smuggle large quantities of drugs to countries that get all executey for that kind of thing and you're less likely to face a firing squad.

She connected through Qatar, I doubt they're very friendly about coke themselves.


Ah, but was she going through Qatari Qustoms? I doubt it, or they chuckled and called ahead to Indonesia with "you're gonna love this one. Yeah, could you take the heat? Thanks, we don't want to affect our hub, and this will double down your reputation. Yeah, that's what we were thinking. Death to infidels! "
 
algman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

almejita: Out of curiosity, how hard is it to find drugs in Indonesia.  I mean, like, impossible?  or does death not slow the flow, if you get where I'm coming from.

///Not planning any kind of travel, DEA, I'm just curious.


There's plenty of drugs, but typically the kind that can be manufactured nearby and shipped by barge.  Cocaine is pretty uncommon compared to opiates or speed.
 
almejita
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

meshnoob: Anyone else see this? And why is the masked woman smiling?

[Fark user image 823x720]


She thinking "Ha, I've got 3 kg of coke up my ass right now, because I like it!"

a lot more tats on firing squad getter than I would have figured.  All the women medical types in the greater Seattle area are tatted like crazy, trips me out. (at least in the Edmonton, Sequim, Part Angeles areas, Silverdale too)
 
fsbilly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drxym: Pro-tip: don't smuggle large quantities of drugs to countries that get all executey for that kind of thing and you're less likely to face a firing squad.


What if your other option is to continue to be brutally raped until you are eventually murdered and this was your only 'way out'?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
3 kilos of cocaine? Through farking Qatar into Indonesia?

She's toast.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Around: farked
Out: finding
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here lawyer said she was tricked by friends... but everything he listed seemed to be more like 'bribed' or 'enticed'.  Tricked is, "Here, take this carving of your mother we made to Bali and take it to the temple", and lo and behold there is something in the carving.  This doesn't sound like she was tricked.
 
almejita
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

algman: almejita: Out of curiosity, how hard is it to find drugs in Indonesia.  I mean, like, impossible?  or does death not slow the flow, if you get where I'm coming from.

///Not planning any kind of travel, DEA, I'm just curious.

There's plenty of drugs, but typically the kind that can be manufactured nearby and shipped by barge.  Cocaine is pretty uncommon compared to opiates or speed.


Do they fry you if you get caught with shiat while in the country? I mean, like, if I lived there and got caught with speed, would they death penalty me?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Gleaming the TimeCube: drxym: Pro-tip: don't smuggle large quantities of drugs to countries that get all executey for that kind of thing and you're less likely to face a firing squad.

She connected through Qatar, I doubt they're very friendly about coke themselves.

Ah, but was she going through Qatari Qustoms? I doubt it, or they chuckled and called ahead to Indonesia with "you're gonna love this one. Yeah, could you take the heat? Thanks, we don't want to affect our hub, and this will double down your reputation. Yeah, that's what we were thinking. Death to infidels! "


Lots of foreign countries have you "in transit" as you connect at their airports. No customs because you don't leave the airport.
 
