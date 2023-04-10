 Skip to content
(KGW Portland)   Subby's new neighborhood has an illegal alien problem. No, not that kind, the third kind   (kgw.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you catch them give them an anal probe.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you catch them give them an anal probe.


Strike that, reverse it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stranded greys have to resort to thievery to stay alive
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: If you catch them give them an anal probe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Justifiable Homicide waiting to happen.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mashed potatoes for dinner tonight
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, and the news talked about illegal aliens, I thought they were literally from outer space.  I also thought Central American guerilla fighters were actually gorillas, which is so much cooler.
 
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails with black and white image. We are missing the most important detail:

GREEN GANG OR PURPLE?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That getup is pretty unique and creative. Almost like something a photographer might come up with. I wonder if it's someone they know...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"As soon as [the police] arrived they said, 'we're sorry to tell you this but this has been an ongoing issue in this neighborhood and you're not the first victim," Alvarez said.

This is another reason that ACAB. The cops KNEW that the neighborhood in which Alvarez family lives experienced an ongoing string of break-ins and/or robberies, but they did NOT inform the residents nor the community at large. Rather than engaging the public to be more vigilante or to urge extra precautions, they remained silent. Probably because they're too embarrassed by their incompetency in stopping robberies in progress or their inability to track down the perpetrators.

It's just another reason not to trust cops.
 
Plissken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know her situation, but I know if I had $30k of easily hauled-off camera gear, said gear is my livelihood, and I live in an apartment, I'm paying the $20/mo for renter's insurance.
I guess GoFundMe is the go-to these days.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 755x508]


Get the key!  It must be Durin's Day!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

anuran: Sounds like a Justifiable Homicide waiting to happen.


A nonzero percentage of these guys always graduate to hot prowls, and then it's just a matter of time before somebody gets hurt or worse.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If Subby really lives in that neighborhood, remember Frezzik's wise words:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calehedron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not Subby, but I live here also. Just moved in 2 months ago. Put a Ring doorbell up immediately and my wife saw the notifications of this person sometime last week just before this break in. Big increase in car break ins also, might end up renting 2 garages.

Plissken: I don't know her situation, but I know if I had $30k of easily hauled-off camera gear, said gear is my livelihood, and I live in an apartment, I'm paying the $20/mo for renter's insurance.
I guess GoFundMe is the go-to these days.


They should have it. We had to get a policy before the lease was made official.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Hillsboro: "This means something."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought aliens were prohibited under section 523.42/59 of the Homeowner's Association Code.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Plissken: I don't know her situation, but I know if I had $30k of easily hauled-off camera gear, said gear is my livelihood, and I live in an apartment, I'm paying the $20/mo for renter's insurance.
I guess GoFundMe is the go-to these days.


Most apartments require renter's insurance. If she could afford 30k in equipment, she sure as fark could afford the insurance.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I was a kid, and the news talked about illegal aliens, I thought they were literally from outer space.  I also thought Central American guerilla fighters were actually gorillas, which is so much cooler.


I thought the Underground Railroad actually was a railroad that ran underground.

/people must have been choking from all the smoke
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Calehedron: Not Subby, but I live here also. Just moved in 2 months ago. Put a Ring doorbell up immediately and my wife saw the notifications of this person sometime last week just before this break in. Big increase in car break ins also, might end up renting 2 garages.

Plissken: I don't know her situation, but I know if I had $30k of easily hauled-off camera gear, said gear is my livelihood, and I live in an apartment, I'm paying the $20/mo for renter's insurance.
I guess GoFundMe is the go-to these days.

They should have it. We had to get a policy before the lease was made official.


Well, there ya go. Sorry this is happening in your neighborhood. I hope they catch the guy soon.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Plissken: I don't know her situation, but I know if I had $30k of easily hauled-off camera gear, said gear is my livelihood, and I live in an apartment, I'm paying the $20/mo for renter's insurance.
I guess GoFundMe is the go-to these days.

Most apartments require renter's insurance. If she could afford 30k in equipment, she sure as fark could afford the insurance.


That's a new one on me. Granted it's been a 10+ years since I rented, but none of the places I applied to required it back then.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meat0918: Wendigogo: Plissken: I don't know her situation, but I know if I had $30k of easily hauled-off camera gear, said gear is my livelihood, and I live in an apartment, I'm paying the $20/mo for renter's insurance.
I guess GoFundMe is the go-to these days.

Most apartments require renter's insurance. If she could afford 30k in equipment, she sure as fark could afford the insurance.

That's a new one on me. Granted it's been a 10+ years since I rented, but none of the places I applied to required it back then.


Seems to depend a lot on where you are from what I've heard from people.  Some areas it's practically mandatory, some it's up to you.  Can even vary city to city, or in large cities neighborhood to neighborhood
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From TFA:
He was also seen carrying a crow bar - a hand tool commonly used to remove nails or lift a floorboard.

Thanks for defining crowbar....
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Meanwhile, in Hillsboro: "This means something."

[Fark user image image 564x423]


We are out of gravy
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: Wendigogo: Plissken: I don't know her situation, but I know if I had $30k of easily hauled-off camera gear, said gear is my livelihood, and I live in an apartment, I'm paying the $20/mo for renter's insurance.
I guess GoFundMe is the go-to these days.

Most apartments require renter's insurance. If she could afford 30k in equipment, she sure as fark could afford the insurance.

That's a new one on me. Granted it's been a 10+ years since I rented, but none of the places I applied to required it back then.


I've never been required to show proof of it, so I'm not sure why it is often said to be required. Heck the one time, someone's water heater broke and leaked into my apartment closet once and that's when I was told I was supposed to have it and I was SOL because the landlord wasn't responsible. I got the insurance after that and always made sure to have it in any new rental.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

packingheat: From TFA:
He was also seen carrying a crow bar - a hand tool commonly used to remove nails or lift a floorboard.

Thanks for defining crowbar....


You mean it's not just for killing zombies?
 
