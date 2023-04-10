 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Target Practice Robotics launches in Mesa, Arizona   (abc15.com) divider line
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CEO Jason Lu has clearly never lived in a neighborhood of Skousen-loving, gun-toting Mesa Mormons.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting down drones accomplishes nothing. You have to shoot the people coming up with these ideas.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.410 or .12 gauge?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no super-mega big gulps
 
Calehedron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: .410 or .12 gauge?


cheaperthandirt.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Put the whiney, food stealing, $10 tip wanting, lazy, food delivery people out of business.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: .410 or .12 gauge?


FIM-92.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Delivered directly to your door!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Another Government Employee: .410 or .12 gauge?

FIM-92.


M1028. The zombie apocalypse never came, so we have some spares.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: wxboy: Another Government Employee: .410 or .12 gauge?

FIM-92.

M1028. The zombie apocalypse never came, so we have some spares.


Don't waste it or you'll piss off Faith. . .
 
Theeng
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: .410 or .12 gauge?


Bit of a range there between those.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When I saw the headline, I confused this startup with Zipline.  Still, worth sharing this video, since I'm guessing the technology is similar:

Amazing Invention- This Drone Will Change Everything
Youtube DOWDNBu9DkU
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fishing pole with some heavy mono, that is all. Disclaimer: destroying delivery drones should be done for entertainment purposes only.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: When I saw the headline, I confused this startup with Zipline.  Still, worth sharing this video, since I'm guessing the technology is similar:

[YouTube video: Amazing Invention- This Drone Will Change Everything]


That's a brilliant idea, let's use a $10k drone and lower a tether some kid can tie to a tree or just pull it out of the sky with.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Skeet shooting with prizes.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just use this with a hand full of BB's or rocks:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


These things will shoot a tennis ball at least 150' straight up.
 
