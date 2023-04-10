 Skip to content
The winning bingo numbers are H3N8
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
No...I'm not doing this again.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I did my part to reduce the bird population just a few minutes ago. It was delicious, my civic duty.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.


TBH, I'd love another lockdown.  People can just leave me TF alone.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
How's that global supply chain working out for us?

/I got nothing.
 
perigee [recently expired TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  
GYNA!!!!!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  
But, it's already April.
 
ShavedOrangutan
53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

TBH, I'd love another lockdown.  People can just leave me TF alone.


You do realize you can do that without a pandemic, right?
 
Spartapuss
52 minutes ago  
WWIII!
H3N8!

/sad
 
Karma Chameleon
52 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  

Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.


Nature and the laws of probability might say otherwise.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: How's that global supply chain working out for us?

/I got nothing.


Why blame the global supply chain for pandemics? Birds fly and migrate.
 
Spartapuss
50 minutes ago  
I suspect the Birds Aren't Real guy is about to get a whole lotta traffic coming his way.
 
The Exit Stencilist
48 minutes ago  
Please give us Global Pandemic 2: bird flu boogaloo

Nothing beats making banana bread and craft cocktails at home while watching FOX Viewers froth at the mouth and die
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
48 minutes ago  
The WHO source data they link to is underwhelming, to say the least

https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/wpro---documents/emergency/surveillance/avian-influenza/ai_20230407.pdf
 
Alebak
47 minutes ago  

Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.


I don't think the virus cares.

I'm not personally worried, 3 cases and a death doesn't mean global disease apocalypse, not yet anyway, and if shiat gets crazy people already know the smarter things to do instead of floundering on basic shiat. You can't help the Facebook horse paste crowd but you've already got practice in keeping yourself and family safe.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
46 minutes ago  

Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.


Oh, come on, it'll work out just fine - everyone will wear masks and social distance and we'll get th... wait, my eyes seems to have rolled out of my head
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

Nature and the laws of probability might say otherwise.


3 infected people in nearly a year (first human case was confirmed in April 2022)

Doesn't seem like pandemic material
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
46 minutes ago  

Watubi: Benevolent Misanthrope: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

TBH, I'd love another lockdown.  People can just leave me TF alone.

You do realize you can do that without a pandemic, right?


I have a job.  You may or may not be familiar with that concept.  A job where I have to be in an office, where people are in and out all damn day with picayune bullshiat for me to solve for them.  During the last lockdown, they learned to do things for themselves.  It was great - I could do my actual job rather than having to "coach" or "mentor" people who just didn't want to make decisions.
 
Great_Milenko
45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

TBH, I'd love another lockdown.  People can just leave me TF alone.


Same.

And if you're in a state where lockdowns and mask mandates are prohibited, well, nice knowing you I guess.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
44 minutes ago  
China is well known for their transparency and we should be glad they're advising this is the first death.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

TBH, I'd love another lockdown.  People can just leave me TF alone.


I lost someone close to me early in the Pandemic. It was the result of a subarachnoid hemorrhage according to the doctor. The Coroner didn't do an autopsy so I go by that. However, that summer, it was being reported that people around her age were suddenly dying from brain hemorrhages. I had been in the hospital two weeks earlier so I have to live with that nagging question of if it was related to her family history or if it was possible exposure to Covid.

The only reason I got to stay home was to take care of my son as his school was remote. I don't think I'd be able to do it again.

I do get it though and I'm not trying to throw this back to make anyone feel bad. It's just the lockdown time was rough for me and that's why.

/Some Farker will come in and say that "that's not how it works!" In a snarky way
//they can kindly Fark off.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
43 minutes ago  
China = Reservoir
 
geocacherphil
42 minutes ago  
Shut down everything
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
Don't look at me. I practice safe sex with my pangolins.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Irving Maimway: How's that global supply chain working out for us?

/I got nothing.

Why blame the global supply chain for pandemics? Birds fly and migrate.


Wait, what? When did that happen?
 
animekev
39 minutes ago  
Let Darwin loose on the Fox crowd.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  
If you can't trust @HmpxvT who can you trust?
 
khatores
38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Watubi: Benevolent Misanthrope: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

TBH, I'd love another lockdown.  People can just leave me TF alone.

You do realize you can do that without a pandemic, right?

I have a job.  You may or may not be familiar with that concept.  A job where I have to be in an office, where people are in and out all damn day with picayune bullshiat for me to solve for them.  During the last lockdown, they learned to do things for themselves.  It was great - I could do my actual job rather than having to "coach" or "mentor" people who just didn't want to make decisions.


So what you're saying is, you can solve all of my problems because I can just send them to you!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
36 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size


HOORAY BLUEY! We get to go back to wearing masks!
 
groppet
35 minutes ago  
So I can stay home for the summer again?!?!
 
Nana's Vibrator
34 minutes ago  
Seems like small potatoes but the last thing I needed was a reminder that Conservatives will actively & carelessly kill us all in the process of killing themselves with a mixture of apathy and greed.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
34 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  
There are 18 H variations and 11 N variations so we've got plenty to choose from.
 
azwethnkweiz
30 minutes ago  

Watubi: Benevolent Misanthrope: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

TBH, I'd love another lockdown.  People can just leave me TF alone.

You do realize you can do that without a pandemic, right?


But he wants to be all dramatic and tell everybody about how he wants to be left alone.  Or he could just be an idiot who didn't actually realize that.  So either an attention whore or an idiot, exactly the kind of person who should voluntarily withdrawal from society.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

OldRod: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

Oh, come on, it'll work out just fine - everyone will wear masks and social distance and we'll get th... wait, my eyes seems to have rolled out of my head


Good touch typing, then. I'll assume you had the cursor on submit.

Oh crap, no eyes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: common sense is an oxymoron: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

Nature and the laws of probability might say otherwise.

3 infected people in nearly a year (first human case was confirmed in April 2022)

Doesn't seem like pandemic material


None of them do at first. Any virus could be one mutation away from becoming a major problem, and flu viruses are notoriously mutable.
 
BMFPitt
24 minutes ago  

Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.


The virus doesn't care what you want.
 
mistahtom
23 minutes ago  
The next pandemic will be a hemorrhagic fever or some kind of pox.

It has to produce a visible illness.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
23 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Irving Maimway: How's that global supply chain working out for us?

/I got nothing.

Why blame the global supply chain for pandemics? Birds fly and migrate.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
22 minutes ago  
I still have plenty of masks and sanitizer
 
mistahtom
22 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Seems like small potatoes but the last thing I needed was a reminder that Conservatives will actively & carelessly kill us all in the process of killing themselves with a mixture of apathy and greed.


The GOP and Trump Admin engineered the Covid pandemic in the US.

China just kicked it off.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 minutes ago  

mistahtom: The next pandemic will be a hemorrhagic fever or some kind of pox.

It has to produce a visible illness.


and are the ones spreading this in the room with you?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
10 minutes ago  

OldRod: Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.

Oh, come on, it'll work out just fine - everyone will wear masks and social distance and we'll get th... wait, my eyes seems to have rolled out of my head


LOOK WHAT THE VACCINE DID TO THIS PERSON!
 
sandi_fish
9 minutes ago  
It will go away once it gets warmer.
 
MurphyMurphy
8 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
less than a minute ago  

Aar1012: No...I'm not doing this again.


Just get a flu shot
 
