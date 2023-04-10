 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Short of throwing batteries, this is the most Philly response possible   (inquirer.com) divider line
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, Primanti's sandwiches ARE pretty darn delicious.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I were the Zippo company I would demand a recount for losing to Mrs. T's Pierogies.  Those old-school Zippo lighters were damn near indestructible, and Mrs. T's Pierogies are flavorless lumps of dough.

/there, I said it
 
untoldforce
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My mom's side of the family is from Philly and my dad's side is from Pittsburgh. I've seen these arguments many times.

/the only winning move is not to play
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Booing Santa Claus?
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

untoldforce: My mom's side of the family is from Philly and my dad's side is from Pittsburgh. I've seen these arguments many times.

/the only winning move is not to play


Doesn't Philly have the same the same problem as Boston, Chicago, and NYC, where the rest of the state basically disowns them?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
To be fair, when you're hammered out of your gourd you're not going to get much of the booze sopped up by eating the Declaration of Independence.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: To be fair, when you're hammered out of your gourd you're not going to get much of the booze sopped up by eating the Declaration of Independence.


qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I volunteer "the Centralia mine fire" as the coolest thing made in Penn.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No Tastykake or Auntie Annie?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I demand a recount!
wtaj.comView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

runwiz: No Tastykake or Auntie Annie?


Tastykake not being involved is an outrage. The brackets did get it correct though that best cheesesteak in Philly is not Genos or Pats. My dog would think I hate her if I gave her those.
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No Mack Trucks?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whar soft pretzels?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I volunteer "the Centralia mine fire" as the coolest thing made in Penn.


I would say it's the hottest thing made in Pennsylvania.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Senape's pitza
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You wanna get fat, PA has the place for you.

i wanna go back home (but just for lunch)
 
