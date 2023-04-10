 Skip to content
(ABC News)   China sentences two lawyers on 'farcical' charge. Man, you ought to see what they do about aquatic ceremonies   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, if they went 'round saying they were emperor, just because some moistened BARRISTER lobbed a semitar at them, they'd put them away!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You ever have a Tart lob a scimitar at you?

/ If you know what I mean wink wink nudge nudge.
 
Bslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Authoritarianism has become, like, TOTALLY COOL LOL! A huge chunk of the the USA is chomping at the bit to get in on that, just waiting for permission to step on the neck of their neighbors, the "urbans," and everyone else who doesn't suck the cock of their preferred sky wizard.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tnpir: I mean, if they went 'round saying they were emperor, just because some moistened BARRISTER lobbed a semitar at them, they'd put them away!


Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought we were an autonomous collective?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Xu and Ding are among a generation of Chinese who held out hope that the ruling party would adopt a more liberal approach to governance after the political chaos of the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution

I mean, congratulations for having enormous balls, but that seems like a risky position.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I thought we were an autonomous collective?


we're an anarcho-syndicalist commune!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: A huge chunk of the the USA is chomping at the bit


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I, for one, do not want to see the violence inherent in their system.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: Authoritarianism has become, like, TOTALLY COOL LOL! A huge chunk of the the USA is chomping at the bit to get in on that, just waiting for permission to step on the neck of their neighbors, the "urbans," and everyone else who doesn't suck the cock of their preferred sky wizard.


Close, Champ.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I remember this movie. Of course the Chinese lady fell for the suave American (I think he was a businessman though and not a lawyer).
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They are guilty of the worse crime you can commit in a communist country.  They proved the state wrong.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...prominent Chinese civil rights lawyers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: Bslim: Authoritarianism has become, like, TOTALLY COOL LOL! A huge chunk of the the USA is chomping at the bit to get in on that, just waiting for permission to step on the neck of their neighbors, the "urbans," and everyone else who doesn't suck the cock of their preferred sky wizard.

Close, Champ.


Perfectly cromulent, Chump
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
