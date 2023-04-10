 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Taliban bans women from restaurants with gardens, apparently incensed over how much of that 'unlimited pasta' or 'unlimited breadsticks' they eat   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've seen all those pictures of women smiling and eating salads.
None of that degeneracy for them!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's green, no women will be seen.

(They're also banned from parks.)
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the clue's in the name: Taliban.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Azizurrahman Al Muhajir Austerity, who is head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Herat of Fark.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These might be the stupidest people on Earth, and that's saying something.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man it's going to be weird when these types of articles start coming out of Israel.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'...women allegedly are not wearing the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, correctly.'

Men should demonstrate the correct way to wear a hijab. In bright colors.  With eye makeup.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should go over there and kick their medieval asses...
Oh wait.
Never mind.

Maybe China should take a crack at them.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon to the US...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What a sad and repressed existence their religious leaders must live.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: We should go over there and kick their medieval asses...
Oh wait.
Never mind.

Maybe China should take a crack at them.


I hear they have some kickin' opium.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: '...women allegedly are not wearing the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, correctly.'

Men should demonstrate the correct way to wear a hijab. In bright colors.  With eye makeup.


Also, Maracas and those festive sleeve things...
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What a sad and repressed existence their religious leaders must live.


I'm sure the ones right at the top have all the pussy, money, and drugs anyone could wish for. And then some.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Man it's going to be weird when these types of articles start coming out of Israel.


Sorry, my money's tied up in bets on Missouri and Tennessee.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Its shiat like this that if I was king of the world I'd order something drastic like evacuate every woman from that backward barbaric land along with any men who'd like to join them and seal up the rest for about 60 years or so until none are left.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And? We left. After 20 years.  Maybe.  Shut up.
They are an unbeatable force. Get over it. At this point they are trolling you.

The world didn't end when we finely left Nam.
Violence actually make some people double down.

But. Hay. If young people want to join the military and kill and die, good luck?
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What a sad and repressed existence their religious leaders must live.


Pretty sure their religious leaders aren't the ones being repressed
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

2dogsrunning: BumpInTheNight: What a sad and repressed existence their religious leaders must live.

Pretty sure their religious leaders aren't the ones being repressed


💯
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The American right's dream....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"When you're here, you're halal"
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: These might be the stupidest people on Earth, and that's saying something.


Second stupidest. Red state legislatures that emulate them are less intelligent
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: The American right's dream....

[Fark user image image 850x604]


The maga wouldn't declare those two to be white.  So they wouldn't be allowed guns.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
THIS is why women hate it when men say they are making rules to "protect" women. It isn't about protection, it's about control.

BumpInTheNight: What a sad and repressed existence their religious leaders must live.


lol FARK NO. It's the women who have the sad repressed lives. Do you actually think that the religious leaders are limiting their own behavior in any way?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: The American right's dream....

[Fark user image image 850x604]


Meh. It's not anyone is going to do squat. They care more about their own problems.  The GOP just makes it their main drive. That people still deal with them, is beyond me.  The United States is a toxic relationship and everyone wants to stay together for the kids and merchandise.  🤷‍♂
 
p51d007
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think it is BS, but, their country, their rules.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What a sad and repressed existence their religious leaders must live.


Well yes, why else would they enforce such repression on others?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x504]


Mmmmmm 🍞 sticks. Mmmmmm 🥗.  Mmmmmm 🍝
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: THIS is why women hate it when men say they are making rules to "protect" women. It isn't about protection, it's about control.

BumpInTheNight: What a sad and repressed existence their religious leaders must live.

lol FARK NO. It's the women who have the sad repressed lives. Do you actually think that the religious leaders are limiting their own behavior in any way?


So we shouldn't send the military into Afghanistan to liberate the women and womxn?

What's the solution here?  Tots and pears that the women go full Amazon and liberate themselves?  Send in an all female force to exterminate the oppressors?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x504]


They look like proud boys, don't they?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This sounds crazy right? But if unchecked, you can bet your ass the Republicans in the United States would try to implement as many restrictions as the Taliban.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: The American right's dream....

[Fark user image 850x604]


are those airsofts?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Even the Taliban doesn't want fat chicks
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: The American right's dream....

[Fark user image 850x604]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RULE 1. Never place your finger on the trigger unless you plan on shooting your weapon.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: This sounds crazy right? But if unchecked, you can bet your ass the Republicans in the United States would try to implement as many restrictions as the Taliban.


Try? They killed RoeWade. And no one protested.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Republicans seen taking notes ...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Even the Taliban doesn't want fat chicks


I don't understand why, they give better helmet
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 602x345]

RULE 1. Never place your finger on the trigger unless you plan on shooting your weapon.


I'm curious if they did all the work to have the
suppression legally
 
dkimball
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
yeah, but what if the restaurant provides a bathroom for transgenders...that'll fix the problem.
 
Gough
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

macadamnut: HotWingConspiracy: Man it's going to be weird when these types of articles start coming out of Israel.

Sorry, my money's tied up in bets on Missouri and Tennessee.


Not to mention parts of Idaho.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hopefully a massive Quake will destroy Afghanistan soon
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm curious if they did all the work to have the
suppression legally


If a minor is holding a weapon like that, I seriously doubt the parents got the suppression legally.  They already broke one gun law, so why not break others?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 602x345]

RULE 1. Never place your finger on the trigger unless you plan on shooting your weapon.


Well, he did plan on shooting his weapon, so...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Well, he did plan on shooting his weapon, so...


Luckily for his neighbors next door, he doesn't have a magazine loaded.

He could have a round loaded in the chamber though.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't care what brand name they slap on it. Totalitarian theocracies are always about, stank-ass, bearded degenerates making life miserable for everyone else.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: SurelyShirley: Well, he did plan on shooting his weapon, so...

Luckily for his neighbors next door, he doesn't have a magazine loaded.

He could have a round loaded in the chamber though.


Loaded or not, the parents weren't exactly teaching responsible gun ownership.
 
