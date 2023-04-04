 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Welcome to Florida: where the locals know exactly how much Sudafed they can get for a Chevy catalytic converter   (clickorlando.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, and I know this is crazy, but fix the goddamn system so there is less institutional poverty?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We're going to stop catalytic converter theft by making something already illegal even more illegal!"

"Brilliant!  I love how that worked with murder and crack."
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The pressure point is the scrap recyclers who buy these.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought Florida was a Republican state that was perfect and didn't suffer from California's socialisms poverty and crime....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, how much Sudafed can I get for a catalytic converter?

Article never mentioned.

/asking for a friend who lives in Florida
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it seems the thefts double with every article they put out....!?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Florida rule:  Weeners suggests it is a conspiracy by the manufacturers who get to sell a new one.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"others suggest using black light or UV pens to write the VIN on these devices"

Er, don't those things get hotter than Subby's mom's vagina?  Think ink will stay intact?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ftfa...

Under the proposed legislation, the sale of fake catalytic converters...

Wtf is a fake CC? How do you even do that? these are very specific robot factory made devices. How tf do you even make a convincing enough fake one?

Also so how are they not required by law to have inner stamped serial numbers the way other commonly stolen items ie cars, guns, tvs etc?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Go after the scrap recyclers accepting these stolen items. Are you telling me a homeless guy on a bicycle with a trailer filled with catalytic converters rolling into a yard doesn't raise a red flag?
With all the news about these thefts, you'd think scrap yards would know.
I should admit I need to see how these places operate. We have homeless people with huge bags on bicycles going into the yard in Willow Glen.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, subby.

Every true cook knows now you make precursors from farm chemicals - not from Sudafed.

/it's an industry of scale now
 
SansNeural
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Wtf is a fake CC?


Best I can figure is straight through pipes to cheaply replace the one some asshole stole off your car.  But the downstream O2 sensor(s) still gonna be unhappy.

Article really should have explained itself.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SansNeural: RandomInternetComment: Wtf is a fake CC?

Best I can figure is straight through pipes to cheaply replace the one some asshole stole off your car.  But the downstream O2 sensor(s) still gonna be unhappy.

Article really should have explained itself.


So that explains why my check engine light is on!

/ jk. My check.engine light isn't on even after 200k cuz I drive a honda.
 
SansNeural
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh, subby.

Every true cook knows now you make precursors from farm chemicals - not from Sudafed.

/it's an industry of scale now


Boy, howdy!  Ima corner the market on cow chips!

Hello, young man.  I shall attempt to garner a monopolistic market position on dried bovine excrement.
 
