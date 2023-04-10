 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) NewsFlash Multiple casualties in shooting in Louisville bank. Starting the week off with a *BLAM*   (cnn.com) divider line
95
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

1169 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2023 at 10:02 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

95 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Unavailable for comment.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What do you even get from a bank robbery these days? Maybe $10k?
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unverified reports say 9 dead.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Didn't the last shooting happen like last week or something?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As usual, are the guns safe?
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's too early to talk about overdraft fees.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, at least it wasnt a school.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The gun functioned as intended.  The gunman used the gun as intended.  The gunman owned a gun as intended.  People are dead as intended.  Streets and schools flooded with blood and spackled with brains is the intended design of our nation.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They must not be miners, they extract lead deposits, not make them.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
omg I wonder how they got a gun
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fat_free: Unverified reports say 9 dead.


Jesus Christ. :(

Boyd Crowder is not going to make it out of this one.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I blame Michael Mann, he made bank robbery and gun battles look fun.

//You certainly don't think I can blame those poor defenseless guns do you????
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is time to discuss putting armed guards in banks.  This never would have happened if there was a good guy with a gun there.
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like it's all over, according to what I can see on Reddit.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Louisville/comments/12hi2ra/active_shooter_downtown/
 
Soup4Bonnie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
mad about the cost of blue checks probably
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
6 victims, including one police officer. Suspect is "down". Not sure if the victims survived.

Live updates: https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/louisville-kentucky-shooting-04-10-23/index.html
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Where was the good guy with a savings account?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I blame Michael Mann, he made bank robbery and gun battles look fun.

//You certainly don't think I can blame those poor defenseless guns do you????


I blame GTA 5. It's always the fault of video games.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encyclopediaofarkansas.netView Full Size

Pic of the suspects has been released.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Probably pissed because they don't give out free popcorn anymore.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet he was headed to the scene of the shooting. "Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," he wrote.

Maybe we should try this whole "thoughts and prayers" before gun-things happen....because offering them up afterwards doesn't seem to stop things.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guys, guys! It's an 'aggressor' not a 'shooter,' so it's ok!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Sorelian's Ghost: I blame Michael Mann, he made bank robbery and gun battles look fun.

//You certainly don't think I can blame those poor defenseless guns do you????

I blame GTA 5. It's always the fault of video games.


Normal adjusted people are equipped to differentiate videogames from reality.  Normal adjusted people are not equipped to survive a Call of Duty lobby or the like.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Guys, guys! It's an 'aggressor' not a 'shooter,' so it's ok!

[Fark user image image 850x401]


Aggressor huh? Betty White.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: It's too early to talk about overdraft fees.


If this was TD Bank, and only executives were the casualties, the shooting would be justified!.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thoughts (thinking about it) and prayers (doing nothing) all around..  It's too early to blame the gun, the gun's feelings could be hurt... who cares about the dead or injured, what rights did they have?!

Seriously though, this has to stop, and without people standing up to the RWNJs I don't know how it ever will.

In some ways I think attitudes ARE changing, but it will be generational.  A few years ago I was at a local bar/restaurant, and the guy near me was complaining to his friends that his 4 kids didn't want anything to do with his 'legacy', he then went on to explain how he had 20 shotgun and rifles of various types he wanted his kids to inherit.  His kids told him he was nuts and they want nothing to do with the firearms.  Good for them, I can only hope that continues more and more.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet he was headed to the scene of the shooting. "Please pray ...

I'm getting so sick of that fucking phrase.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shooter paid his loan with interest.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why do I always want to chant  "USA USA USA"?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: omg I wonder how they got a gun


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it still too soon to talk about Sandy Hook?
 
Nexzus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Question: are uninsured innocent gunshot victims, uh, hit with high hospital bills? Or does the hospital take the loss out of goodwill/public decency?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet he was headed to the scene of the shooting. "Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville," he wrote.

mltshp-cdn.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When have armed robbery laws ever stopped a bank robbery?

We should probably get rid of these useless laws.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Crocoduck: It's too early to talk about overdraft fees.

If this was TD Bank, and only executives were the casualties, the shooting would be justified!.


User name checks out, you sicko.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nexzus: Question: are uninsured innocent gunshot victims, uh, hit with high hospital bills? Or does the hospital take the loss out of goodwill/public decency?


Lol, this is America.......
 
eagles95
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Is it still too soon to talk about Sandy Hook?


You cant talk about Columbine yet.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mgh: Thoughts (thinking about it) and prayers (doing nothing) all around..  It's too early to blame the gun, the gun's feelings could be hurt... who cares about the dead or injured, what rights did they have?!

Seriously though, this has to stop, and without people standing up to the RWNJs I don't know how it ever will.

In some ways I think attitudes ARE changing, but it will be generational.  A few years ago I was at a local bar/restaurant, and the guy near me was complaining to his friends that his 4 kids didn't want anything to do with his 'legacy', he then went on to explain how he had 20 shotgun and rifles of various types he wanted his kids to inherit.  His kids told him he was nuts and they want nothing to do with the firearms.  Good for them, I can only hope that continues more and more.


These days we're down to "Thinking about, doing nothing"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nexzus: Question: are uninsured innocent gunshot victims, uh, hit with high hospital bills? Or does the hospital take the loss out of goodwill/public decency?


LOL

You ever tried paying for a tee time with goodwill?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What do you even get from a bank robbery these days? Maybe $10k?


I think the average is 30k. Definitely not worth lives or the decades of prison that comes with it.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only country in the world that can't seem to stop this, huzzah (._. )
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So a good guy with a gun didn't stop the shooting?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: What do you even get from a bank robbery these days? Maybe $10k?


There's always money in the banana stand.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder if Rand Paul and McConnell will blame this on the side doors in the area. One entrance, one exit and people magically don't get shot.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OneCrazyIvan: DarkSoulNoHope: Crocoduck: It's too early to talk about overdraft fees.

If this was TD Bank, and only executives were the casualties, the shooting would be justified!.

User name checks out, you sicko.


You clearly have not worked for/at TD Bank....

/wife does IT work there, on contract
//The staff turnover rate is...
///VP meetings start with discussions about their coloured socks
 
docsigma
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Looks like it's all over, according to what I can see on Reddit.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Louisville/comments/12hi2ra/active_shooter_downtown/


This is America, it's never over
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Guys, guys! It's an 'aggressor' not a 'shooter,' so it's ok!

[Fark user image image 850x401]


What is the reason for this terminology? Are they trying to downplay the centrality of firearms to this problem?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: NewportBarGuy: What do you even get from a bank robbery these days? Maybe $10k?

I think the average is 30k. Definitely not worth lives or the decades of prison that comes with it.


Yeah... it's just the cost/benefit... but I don't think any asshole willing to kill people in a bank robbery makes that calculation. Sad... So senseless... Just normal everyday people trying to go about their lives wiped out by some asshole.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh well, small price to pay... Gotta break some eggs... Shall not be infringed...Thoughts and prayers... If only a good guy with a gun... MOAR DAKKA! etc...

Somebody should make an altar out of guns that we can lay the bodies on.
 
Displayed 50 of 95 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.