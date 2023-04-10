 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Listen, and understand. AI Tom Brady is out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Robert De Niro, Mind, Film, American football, Copyright, Stand-up comedy, Human, Futures studies  
•       •       •

801 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 10 Apr 2023 at 9:28 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more concerned about AI Al Bundy
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock up your sons.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*Hulk Hogan voice* Wulp...my good brother Will and the wiseman Chad are working the Daily Mirror dude
 
tnpir
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Based on my pumped up expectations, the end result of that article was somewhat deflated.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Like some religions, it only handles soft balls. Many have moved on to a new SportsBall god, others still believe.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Someone sent me a message on Bumble saying, 'You look just like Tom Brady.' I said, 'I am Tom Brady.' She said, 'Prove it.' So I went to her house and let a little air out of all her footballs."

I mean, if an AI wrote that joke, that's solid. It's a little Jay Leno, but actually made me laugh, unlike Jay.
 
Burra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fair warning if you dive in to the podcast from here, Chad is insane, but it's worth it for anything Dudesy makes Will read.

/wull
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Pretty freaky. Still, I'd rather him be chasing me than AI O.J Simpson
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.