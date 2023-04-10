 Skip to content
(CNN)   Four-inch bowl sells for $25 million at auction. Subby's gone through his cupboard and found a whole lot of 5, 6, and even 7-inch bowls, and is looking forward to a new life of luxury   (cnn.com) divider line
33
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dang it. I needed that piece to complete my set
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 inch bowl is the name of my Grateful Dead cover band.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ridiculous.

There I said it.

Ridiculous.
 
gregario [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At times it's amazing how we value certain items. It's an old bowl. How much good could $25 million do if it wasn't wasted on a farking bowl?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think about the guy who made it. Probably got $1.50 in today's money for it.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahem....it's 4.5 inches....which, if you round properly, is technically 5 inches....which is close enough to call it 6 inches.  So it's an average size bowl....
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmmmm, massive art sale in hong kong.


Basically china is collecting what it is owed from people around the world for various illegal things done around the world
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bowl of what?

/ that must be some damn good shiat
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a very nice bowl.

At least, the side that we can see of it is. There's no way to tell what's painted on the other side. Without further information I can only conclude that it must look exactly like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone is going to have to hear about this bowl of his at his next soiree or as part of some super villian monologue, how interminable.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pipe, fiddlers 3 feel left out.😞
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be put on a rickety pedestal just as the Three Stooges come in to renovate the room.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: At times it's amazing how we value certain items. It's an old bowl. How much good could $25 million do if it wasn't wasted on a farking bowl?


Even better: That bowl is worth the life earnings of about 15 people in the US.
Either collectors are nuts, or there is a *lot* of money laundering through those auctions.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gregario: At times it's amazing how we value certain items. It's an old bowl. How much good could $25 million do if it wasn't wasted on a farking bowl?


It's not like whoever sold it is rushing down to the food pantry or pet shelter to help out.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: gregario: At times it's amazing how we value certain items. It's an old bowl. How much good could $25 million do if it wasn't wasted on a farking bowl?

Even better: That bowl is worth the life earnings of about 15 people in the US.
Either collectors are nuts, or there is a *lot* of money laundering through those auctions.


There are people with so much money that they have ran out of things to buy.  So you buy super expensive collecitibles that allow you to tie up your money and are an investement for a differnt future billionaire to buy.  It is no differnt than art.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping it was the jade bowl from the Antiques Roadshow commercial.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Charles "Chuck" Liddell originally owned this?
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well can't use it for ice cream it seems kind of small
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: gregario: At times it's amazing how we value certain items. It's an old bowl. How much good could $25 million do if it wasn't wasted on a farking bowl?

Even better: That bowl is worth the life earnings of about 15 people in the US.
Either collectors are nuts, or there is a *lot* of money laundering through those auctions.


Yep. There is a lot of money laundering.

CSB: Went to lecture given by the lead restorer of the theorectically newly discoverd Leonardo painting. Oh....brother. I'm an artist, and have friends who went into the art restoration biz. The gal giving the talk was being so careful about everything she said. If I wasn't convinced before that that painting was a fake, I certainly was afterwards. Too many red flags, from technique to matrials used....I guess someone needed to launder a chunk of change that year. Now all they  have to do is call Ken Doll Kushner 'n cut him a 2 billion dollar check.

It's a lovely bowl. Technique wise, really hard to do, given what was available when it was made. But, as they say when buying are "it's worth what you're willing to pay for". Steve Martin was a avid art collector, asked why he stopped his reply "ever try to sell a painting?"
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well can't use it for ice cream it seems kind of small


Imagine using it for anything...and it cracks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Local Police Drug squad nets $25 Million bowl.  (UPI, Framingham, MA)
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diogenes (not the Farker) mused, "Why do I own a bowl when I have a perfectly good hand?"
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 828x769]
Local Police Drug squad nets $25 Million bowl.  (UPI, Framingham, MA)


Somebody should shoop the Object from Zep's Presence onto that.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is that an African or European swallow?  Is this before or after they carried the coconut?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 828x769]
Local Police Drug squad nets $25 Million bowl.  (UPI, Framingham, MA)


This is meme worthy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gregario: At times it's amazing how we value certain items. It's an old bowl. How much good could $25 million do if it wasn't wasted on a farking bowl?


It's chump change compared to the money we waste on other frivolous stuff.

The global sports market brought in $350 billion in 2021.  Last year's global box office was around $26 billion.  The global revenue for TV was almost $167 billion in 2022, and that was a decrease.  And then there was the $26 billion we spent on live music.  Can't forget the (almost) $200 billion we spend on video games every year.

If we weren't so obsessed with entertaining ourselves constantly, we could do a lot of good in the world.

We're not going to, of course.  Because we like to be entertained, even while the world is burning down around us.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Hmmmmm, massive art sale in hong kong.


Basically china is collecting what it is owed from people around the world for various illegal things done around the world


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: someone is going to have to hear about this bowl of his at his next soiree or as part of some super villian monologue, how interminable.


It's worse than that, this guy is going to be telling a 20-30 min cocktail party story about how he "acquired this great treasure"
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gregario: At times it's amazing how we value certain items. It's an old bowl. How much good could $25 million do if it wasn't wasted on a farking bowl?


Most likely it's now got a better chance of doing good than it would sitting in some rich asshole's offshore account or buying off politicians so said asshole could amass more money. At least it's got a fighting chance to be used for an archaeological dig or something now.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Concrete Donkey: Hmmmmm, massive art sale in hong kong.


Basically china is collecting what it is owed from people around the world for various illegal things done around the world


This
 
