(Dutch News)   Having been attacked from below by badgers, Dutch Railways are assailed from above by baby deliverers   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
7
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As above, so below
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She badgered me to give her the old "Dutch Railway", now the stork is arriving.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Railroads in America: we dumped chemicals on your city

Railroads in Europe: we must protect and preserve the badgers and storks
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Badger badger badger badger
A stork a stork, oh no a stork
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Maybe put something on top that birds can't build a nest on.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EBN-OZN: Badger badger badger badger
A stork a stork, oh no a stork


Mushrooms, snakes demand equal time.
 
