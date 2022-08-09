 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 411 of WW3: One nugget buried in the recently leaked intelligence data is that Russia might have tried to shoot down a British reconnaissance plane, potentially triggering Article 5. It's your Monday Russo-Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Intel leak: US believes Israel can be pressured to supply 'lethal' arms to Ukraine
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 1 through April 7 (Days 402 to 408) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
C4H10FO2P ☠
@markito0171
🇷🇺 BUK air defence system hit by UKR kamikaze drone near Panteleimonivka

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As you may be able to tell from the fact that the Russian dude can't even put his ear protection on correctly, there's going to be some vatnik fail in this video:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Ukrainian refugees making a living somewhere new
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In the occupied part of the #Donetsk region, a #Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroyed #Russian air defenses. pic.twitter.com/jzcwQtxPmg
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 10, 2023

video version - not of the boom as it happened but of the after boom sounds
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Spectacular destruction, as said, of the Russian D-20 howitzer, along with ammunition, with the help of the M777. By the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine. https://t.co/FSEh1RiERN pic.twitter.com/wr9HxKGLTL
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 10, 2023

boom
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
[FUNNY] Finnish man scares a bear away by shouting PERKELE [2017] #StandWithUkraine
Youtube z7_pVrIshxA

A Finnish man telling off a bear.Yes, this is could be a metaphor.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm still impressed with over 300 aircraft being shot down. I think that number would have been a huge surprise to everyone prior to this conflict beginning.
 
othmar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
you are not a pawn in the masters game

you are a pawn in a sea of unbelief
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagners fade to black | Ukraine prepared 200K soldiers for the new attack
Youtube udEmHWI3EjI

Yesterdays Denys

/long weekend I can update this Monday
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For those like me with vision issues:

: minus 670 occupiers and 11 enemy pilots per day The liquidation continues

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.04.23:
personnel - 178820 (+670)
tanks ‒ 3637 (+1)
armored vehicles ‒ 7028 (+4)
artillery systems - 2750 (+10)
RSZV - 534 (+1)
air defense means ‒ 282
planes - 307
helicopters - 292
UAV - 2323 (+11)
cruise missiles - 911
ships/boats ‒ 18
автотехніки та автоцистерн - 5607 (+5)
special equipment ‒ 311 (+2).
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
09 Apr: Ukrainians GOT LONG-RANGE MISSILES (400 KM!!!) | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 0oen3yTz-o0

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine's elderly often remain behind; here's how they've survived a year of war
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another 31 Ukrainian children kidnapped by the Russian forces have been returned to their parents in #Ukraine.

Many had not seen their families for a whole year.

At least 16,000 Ukrainian children are still held by #Russia.

pic.twitter.com/Q3HYDOBmTZ
- Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) April 10, 2023
 
calufrax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was Birdstrike.

It cannot be any other cause...

/We just passed the 60th anniversary...
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Buk-buk-begone! (supposedly)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have some pictures of bright sunflowers:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've nothing else to add today, at this point.  Have a great morning, people and non-human Farkers.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tracianne: C4H10FO2P ☠
@markito0171
🇷🇺 BUK air defence system hit by UKR kamikaze drone near Panteleimonivka


Man the property values in that neighborhood are gonna sink big time.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

calufrax: It was Birdstrike.

It cannot be any other cause...

/We just passed the 60th anniversary...


Were those 20mm or 40mm sparrows?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Have some pictures of bright sunflowers:

[Fark user image 800x533]
[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 800x533]

I've nothing else to add today, at this point.  Have a great morning, people and non-human Farkers.


They thank you so much...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Warrior Vladyslav Ieshchenko lost both his eyes when 84 mines blew up near his face during de-mining.

He is very strong, and has his father and bride by his side. Vladyslav and his friend created a charity organization that would bring an innovative sight restoration... pic.twitter.com/2zV3hJeD3X
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 10, 2023
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Buk-buk-begone! (supposedly)

[Link][Fark user image image 600x555]


Zevo. People friendly, Buk deadly.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some people take Kenny Loggins very seriously:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals: Tracianne: C4H10FO2P ☠
@markito0171
🇷🇺 BUK air defence system hit by UKR kamikaze drone near Panteleimonivka

Man the property values in that neighborhood are gonna sink big time.


Neighborhood? I thought it was a self storage complex. Jesus
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How an injured Ukrainian could 'get back the face' he had before thanks to EU-organised care in Dublin

"As we waited for the end and were about to leave, several more shells were fired. I crouched down, turned my head and was immediately hit in the head," a captain tells Sky News. Warning: The following article contains an image showing severe facial injuries.
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals: Tracianne: C4H10FO2P ☠
@markito0171
🇷🇺 BUK air defence system hit by UKR kamikaze drone near Panteleimonivka

Man the property values in that neighborhood are gonna sink big time.

Neighborhood? I thought it was a self storage complex. Jesus


Edit: I guess all residential housing is self storage
 
alitaki
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: As you may be able to tell from the fact that the Russian dude can't even put his ear protection on correctly, there's going to be some vatnik fail in this video:

[Fark user image 600x649]


You must watch with sound on. The "gaah sukah" makes the video.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z7_pVrIshxA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
A Finnish man telling off a bear.Yes, this is could be a metaphor.


Okay.  If that's typical of the Finnish attitude toward danger, I comprehend how Russia had such extreme losses in the Winter War.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, I try to laugh. It's not easy...

Invaders in Luhansk region kidnap people, steal property and dismantle monuments from graves

" Cases of forced abduction of the civilian population by Russian invaders do not stop. In particular, in Starobilsk, they conduct searches of places of residence of citizens suspected of supporting Ukraine, and take people to an unknown destination-without returning , " the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reports.

In Chmyrevka, Russians dismantled a boiler room in a kindergarten and took it out in parts in an unknown direction.

" However, where cynicism is off the scale, it is in the Popasnyansk region. There, the invaders remove stone monuments from graves in cemeteries, take them to Kadiyevka, where they polish the inscriptions.On the plates stolen from cemeteries, the names of the killed invaders are applied. Because it is more than three times cheaper than ordering a new monument , " the OVA noted.
 
alitaki
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z7_pVrIshxA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
A Finnish man telling off a bear.Yes, this is could be a metaphor.


I have never met a Finn in person. Well, maybe I have and just didn't know it, but to my knowledge I have not.

Even so, they are not a people I'd try to FAFO with.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
bigSAC™
@bigSAC10
Soldiers of the 30th Mechanized Brigade assault some Russians hiding under a bridge. One made the smart decision to surrender.
I like how the drone delivered a grenade for them to use. Death delivery service!
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

alitaki: gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z7_pVrIshxA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
A Finnish man telling off a bear.Yes, this is could be a metaphor.

I have never met a Finn in person. Well, maybe I have and just didn't know it, but to my knowledge I have not.

Even so, they are not a people I'd try to FAFO with.


You're surrounded by Finnish snipers right now
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: tembaarmswide: Have some pictures of bright sunflowers:

[Fark user image 800x533]
[Fark user image 850x566]
[Fark user image 800x533]

I've nothing else to add today, at this point.  Have a great morning, people and non-human Farkers.

They thank you so much...
[Fark user image 850x478]


that cat does nothing but shiat post!

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron (for sappers): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: calufrax: It was Birdstrike.

It cannot be any other cause...

/We just passed the 60th anniversary...

Were those 20mm or 40mm sparrows?


are 40mm sparrows migratory or non-migratory?
 
alitaki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: alitaki: gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z7_pVrIshxA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
A Finnish man telling off a bear.Yes, this is could be a metaphor.

I have never met a Finn in person. Well, maybe I have and just didn't know it, but to my knowledge I have not.

Even so, they are not a people I'd try to FAFO with.

You're surrounded by Finnish snipers right now


It's Monday, so yeah, that tracks.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Reports that a Russian fighter aircraft nearly shot down a British spy plane are false, according to a statement released by a S.P.E.C.T.R.E spokesperson this morning. "In reality, this was simple human error brought about when a henchman was confused about the correct aircraft identification procedures and assumed the plane was a legitimate target," Doctor Nyet said in an early briefing while strapping on a large mechanical claw. "The henchman has been disciplined harshly in the piranha tank as an example to others, and we expect no further issues of this kind." Doctor Nyet then expounded at great length about the organization's plans to bring about world chaos through the actions of their American agent, Ernst Stavro Blowhard.

* In sporting news, construction of the Olympic Village and Stadium for the 2023 Moscow Olympics is nearing completion, due in part to the tireless efforts of the thousands of Lobster Cultists who have descended on the area under the direction of the newly ascended deity who is directing efforts from her vantage point hovering over Moscow. "At this rate, the entire Olympic compound should be ready for the Games well before the teams are," said MoC spokesperson Irina Oglaboblovna. "North Korea has announced they're planning on sending a Blyaat Ball team to compete, and we hope to soon hear from Syria, Kazakhstan, and the fictional country of Kranjovia. Praise Lobster!" As of press time, repeated requests for comment from the Goddess of the Games resulted only in our reporter being vaporized by beams of light from the Goddess' eyes.

* This week's episode of the groundbreaking science fiction program Tsar Trek, titled 'This Side of Paradise' features a guest appearance by none other than famed actor Gérard Depardieu, who will attempt to swallow an entire side of beef on-air in a special live broadcast. Can the Tsar Ship Suvrovov's away team unravel the secret of the mysterious radiation on planet Omicron Ceti III? Can Captain Kirkovitch defeat a mind-controlled Mr. Spockula in hand-to-hand combat? Can Chekov still fit into his high school battle tutu? Find out the answers to these questions and more, tonight at nine o'clock Moscow Time!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Donate before April 17 for a special Easter egg: https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/36519/84888000730761164

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
(Reposting as I only posted this a few hours ago in yesterday's thread)

Ukraine says it has enough electricity to share:

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20230410_02/

(I suspect because they need less for heating; haven't heard anything about them getting back the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia)
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alitaki: gaslight: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z7_pVrIshxA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]
A Finnish man telling off a bear.Yes, this is could be a metaphor.

I have never met a Finn in person. Well, maybe I have and just didn't know it, but to my knowledge I have not.

Even so, they are not a people I'd try to FAFO with.


What's really funny is my former college roommate who was very strange and infamous for leaving a thumb drive of really REALLY strange furry porn in the lab moved to Finland and married and naturalized. That is the only frame of reference for finnishness I have
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vehicle purchased thanks to WarTranslated's fundraising campaign.  I love the Fella cammo Dmitri puts on them:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Invoking Article 5 would be the official start of WW3 and potentially the death of all humanity. I think it's going to take a lot more then trying to shoot down 1 plane to make global leaders seriously consider it.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fasahd: [i.imgflip.com image 850x477]


mederu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/udEmHWI3EjI]
Yesterdays Denys

/long weekend I can update this Monday


Denys : "Communists do not have brains"

He's right.  Group-think and deferring to leadership is a Borg thing.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oneiros: (Reposting as I only posted this a few hours ago in yesterday's thread)

Ukraine says it has enough electricity to share:

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20230410_02/

(I suspect because they need less for heating; haven't heard anything about them getting back the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia)


I'd speculate that repairs to the national grid and Russia admitting the attacks on the electrical system were a failure and shifting to other targets are probably also factors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
🇩🇪Germany has provided #Ukraine another military aid package.

In particular, it includes: #DACHS armored engineering vehicles, #Zetros trucks; mobile antenna-mast systems, reconnaissance #drones and 40mm ammunition, the German defense ministry's official website reported.
- KyivPost (@KyivPost) April 10, 2023
 
