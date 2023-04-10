 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Grimace, no   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Jellyfish, Ocean, Whale, Velella, Orange County Register, Human, Animal, Ocean current  
docsigma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Grimace, yes

dinosaurdracula.comView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The jelly-like creatures are known as colonial hydroid, meaning they're comprised of a colony of tiny organisms.

what's their Fark handle?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jesus The Hill.  I couldn't even see the headline before an ad for some new video game blocked took over my screen.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Where do you think Grimaces come from?

This is the season when they return from the sea and crawl, dripping and oozing, to their home McDonald's to spawn.

Nature is truly marvelous.

/Expect the shake machines to be down for a few weeks.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was in Destin, FL last week and they were pretty common in the water and on the beach. I know Australia has them too (They call them blue bottle jellies, I think). They just go wherever they get blown (much like me in college). I don't think they have any locomotion of their own.
 
