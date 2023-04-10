 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Family books B&B for stay, questions everything when they see a painting of their son on the wall   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Creepy, Sweden, Painting, Mum Jennie Stevenson, United Kingdom, shocked family, Eating, Law, picture of Barney  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS
They don't look terribly alike at all.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theres like a billion little kids that look like that
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, that's it. Enough.
No more Mirror articles.
Even Fark needs to have SOME kind of standards.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK journalism truly is pish.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh us white folk all look alike, except for them soulless ginger folk.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a recent trip to Portugal I discovered a tasty pastry called Pasteis de Nata.Turns out I really like those little tarts.  Subsequently, I met a chap on the tour bus who also really enjoyed those little pastries.  I wonder if we could be brothers.  Let's get the Mirror on the phone.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Okay, that's it. Enough.
No more Mirror articles.
Even Fark needs to have SOME kind of standards.


Standards would eliminate a lot of their user base...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie, everybody is dead. Or reincarnated. Or the kid is a demon changeling.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the beginning of a King novel.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They look exactly the same.  Except for the length of their hair.  And where their hair parts.  And their smiles.  Totally identical.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Plot twist: the child in the painting is their real son, who was switched at hospital, or leeches hall or whatever they call it over there.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did they see anyone else in a dog's butt?
 
assjuice
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What an unfortunate-looking kid.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: UK journalism truly is pish.


The US has Fox News. Wind your neck in.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

assjuice: What an unfortunate-looking kid.


You just see misfortune because you know the kid is British.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: IRestoreFurniture: UK journalism truly is pish.

The US has Fox News. Wind your neck in.


They can strike Fox from the roster too, as far as I'm concerned.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesus, Mirror, if you need some clicks to get by, just say so, but don't start turning tricks like this.
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I've seen this movie, everybody is dead. Or reincarnated. Or the kid is a demon changeling.


farkin' solids
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No chin, big watery eyes, pasty, thin, looks like he has tuberculosis. Typical British kid.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They know that most people in the British Isles whose ancestors were there before the 1950s have at least partial Scandinavian ancestry, right?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: UK journalism truly is pish.


ia think they are taking the pish.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow. Such an uncanny lack of resemblance. Makes you think doesn't it?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was reading the ski supplement of a national Sunday paper one morning, turned the page and eventually realised the person in the photograph was me. It was an unusual experience.

My ex had taken it in Morzine and uploaded it to Picasa.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, they both have that Village of the Damned look.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It'd be kinda funny to have a airbnb place with a few digital photo frames. Then, when you see an upcoming rental, you download their social media photos to your frames. Could get really interesting when mom has an Only Fans.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChrisDe: It'd be kinda funny to have a airbnb place with a few digital photo frames. Then, when you see an upcoming rental, you download their social media photos to your frames. Could get really interesting when mom has an Only Fans.


Put her on the ceiling above the bed
 
dkimball
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm trying to think of all the approval steps that had to happen for this to make the "news"
 
