(News.com.au)   Easter egg hunt sparks neighborhood war, frightened colored eggs said to still be in hiding because of it   (news.com.au) divider line
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The heated exchanges only dissipated when a mother fessed up that she might have been responsible for the stray eggs in the local park.
"Guys I will own up to this," the person wrote.
"We did a very small mini hunt in the park yesterday with five kids. We're not dog owners and probably a bit ignorant to the dangers (and also how the areas are zoned) and it was only after my husband started hiding them he realised there were a few dogs (on leashes) around that spot. We quickly started to gather them up and did a thorough hunt with the kids to try to find them all, but must have missed a few."
The person concluded by saying they "never intended any harm" and that no one was intentionally baiting dogs.

"We will be more mindful of dog owners in future," the apologetic mother promised."


This is a rare case where someone owned up to it, stated that they acted out of ignorance, apologised sincerely, and then promised to change their behaviour in the future.

Is this what being an adult looks like?

It's been so long since I've seen it, I think I've almost forgotten what it looks like in the wild.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my neighborhood had an egg war I'd make sure to be on the same side as my next door neighbors with chickens and bust out the water balloon launcher.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Norm Macdonald.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sure - mind you there were likely 27 other assholes that did the same thing and didn't say a word
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no gunplay involved.   Must be nice living in a civilized country.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's "eggs of color," subby.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: That's "eggs of color," subby.


No, it is BIEOC.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some pets with some really specialized diets in that neighborhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eggxactly yes.
Someone explain why the headline invokes race (not involved) and neighborhood war (which isn't)?
Anyway. This dude's probably a Farker, a headline somewhere in there; As the owner of neither children or dogs I think the real issue is whether the chocolate in question was ethically sourced or not.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Headline: WAR!!!!! DIVIDED NEIGHBORHOOD!!!
Reality in article: everyone unanimously agrees that whoever littered a park with a bunch of chocolate eggs and didn't clean it up is an asshole.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Headline: WAR!!!!! DIVIDED NEIGHBORHOOD!!!
Reality in article: everyone unanimously agrees that whoever littered a park with a bunch of chocolate eggs and didn't clean it up is an asshole.


Including the asshole herself, who apologized and won't do it again.
So we're done here.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An Easter Egg hunt in an off leash dog park.
 
jman144
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It must be nice to live in a country where there are all kinds of things trying to kill you but an arsehole with a trivial gripe and gun license ain't never gonna be one.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we use potatoes rather than eggs next year?

Dogs like potato snacks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It's a Murdoch publication.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Precisely why we use prairie oysters.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My country club had a Easter Egg hunt Saturday and it looked like using rookie cops to sweep a hillside.
 
Burra
‘’ 1 minute ago  

It's chock full of half truths (at best), but sure, credit is due.
 
