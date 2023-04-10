 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Velella velella, the little blue 'By-The-Wind' sailors washing ashore in Central California. Dogs love to snarf these guys. Bonus: they have a mild neurotoxin, salmon eat them to get high   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 10 Apr 2023 at 1:15 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Again?
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: Again?


No, not again. You're just stoned from eating too many Velella.

/Yes.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I remember seeing these things up in Half Moon Bay, around 20 years ago. At first, it looked like the beach was littered with used condoms.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the third article in 2 days about these things.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor Grimace, must have been swimming near a ships propeller
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Poor Grimace, must have been swimming near a ships propeller


Those are Grimace's lil swimmers - wonder who rode the purple rocket
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: maxandgrinch: Poor Grimace, must have been swimming near a ships propeller

Those are Grimace's lil swimmers - wonder who rode the purple rocket


Could be that Grimace took care of himself, ya know.

/Also, pull out method.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ajgeek: makerofbadjokes: maxandgrinch: Poor Grimace, must have been swimming near a ships propeller

Those are Grimace's lil swimmers - wonder who rode the purple rocket

Could be that Grimace took care of himself, ya know.

/Also, pull out method.


Huh, perhaps my first impression was correct.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.