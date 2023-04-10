 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Police seek a suspect for vandalizing a cenotaph. The suspect is described as possibly armed with an accordion and looks an awful lot like Weird Al Yankovic   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
13
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cenotaph?
rue-morgue.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bolt Thrower - Cenotaph [Official Video]
Youtube TjyQUGQRPd8
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Straight Outta Brampton, eh....
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cenotaph. Hearnotaph. Speaknotaph.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TIL that the Brits have a silly name for war memorials.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The suspect was observed dismantling the statue of the kneeling solder as well as damaging various items outside of the museum," the media release said.

I've heard of acid core solder, rosin core solder, and flux core solder.  Never heard of a kneeling solder.

Is it standard issue in the Marine Core?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Learned a new word today.


Neat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well he is bad, but he's not fat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: "The suspect was observed dismantling the statue of the kneeling solder as well as damaging various items outside of the museum," the media release said.

I've heard of acid core solder, rosin core solder, and flux core solder.  Never heard of a kneeling solder.

Is it standard issue in the Marine Core?


You're thinking of crayon core solder.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"possibly armed with an accordion" is the description about anything I'll read today
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uh.  I mean I meant "best" but put any word in there that amuses you.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [YouTube video: Bolt Thrower - Cenotaph [Official Video]]


\m/ -_-
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
🎶 The niight Weird Al went craaazyyy 🎶
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

