 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Banjo Man)   Caption this boy and his dog   (img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net) divider line
11
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2023 at 1:01 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original:
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"Someone left a steak out in the rain/and I don't think I can take it...."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Now here's my latest hit, You Ain't Nothing But A Hound Dog."
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Young Snoop Dogg and Steve Martin formed a short-lived Hillbilly Rap duo.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Watch out where the Huskies go and don't you eat that yellow snow!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Du, du hast, du hast mich
Du, du hast, du hast mich
Du, du hast, du hast mich
Du, du hast, du hast mich
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let me sing ya a song by my grandpappy about some city folk who went canoeing.
 
Cache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The crowd at the latest Trump rally was a bit smaller than usual.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
🎶 I gave my love a cherry that had no stone. ... 🎶
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZMugg: For the last time, my name's not Albert.

Obscure.


Now with (ignored) voting enabled.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Second verse same as the first Aawwwwoooooooo....
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.