 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Tacoma Tideflats Boat Fire is some kind of cover band name. Anyway, it's burning for the second day in a row   (komonews.com) divider line
4
    More: Fail, Boat fire, Tacoma Tideflats, Boat, row, KOMO  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2023 at 2:30 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mudhoney coverband name, imho
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thrash-metal covers of Yacht Rock songs?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Went and looked at a house in Tacoma once. Cute place, if you didn't count all the MAGA flags wallpapering the neighborhood and the gun range about 500 feet away. It really was a charicature of everything Tacoma.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boat fires seem to be a worst case scenario. Confinement, all water pumped in has to be pumped out. I have no idea how fire prevention and suppression code works at sea.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.