(Patch)   Joliet cop who followed his ex-fiancee from bar, beat her male friend, then had dubious on duty interaction with black motorist that escalated and went viral makes sergeant somehow. This should end well   (patch.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mg favorite part of the comments is about how none of the people against this hiring want to "pass the physical tests"

Both of those dudes in the photo are fatter than my lazy ass.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To his precinct, he's "one of the good ones".
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should make a movie "Unprosecutable" where cops do what they are doing every day in the USA.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good old Toliet.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there no more physical fitness requirements to be a cop in some jurisdictions?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: To his precinct, he's "one of the good ones".


"Exemplifies the finest traditions of law enforcement" probably appeared on his promotion review.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Illinois nazis
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Mg favorite part of the comments is about how none of the people against this hiring want to "pass the physical tests"

Both of those dudes in the photo are fatter than my lazy ass.


Read the thread before posting? Why would I do that? I need to vomit my pearls of cleverness NOW!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Are there no more physical fitness requirements to be a cop in some jurisdictions?

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Yes there are. "Can you eat a dozen donuts in one sitting?"
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Officer Mau struck (the victim) in the face numerous times with a closed fist. When (the victim) was on the ground, Officer Mau punched and kicked him in the face, resulting in a broken nose, lacerations, contusions, swelling to his face."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Ragin' Asian: Are there no more physical fitness requirements to be a cop in some jurisdictions?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Yes there are. "Can you eat a dozen donuts in one sitting?"


Unfair question

There is no standard size for donuts. They could be minis. They could be the size of your head

But in either case, "yes". So, fair point
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....Its almost like you have to join the gang for your own protection....

*cough* ahem
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumeo cops are no better.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: .....Its almost like you have to join the gang for your own protection....

*cough* ahem


I liked this gem in the article: "Thursday's meeting was moved from City Hall to the Joliet Police Station second floor conference room and the meeting drew a large presence of Joliet police officer"
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bob Mau is a family man"

He's a family man all right, in the same way that the Titan Kronos was a family man.
 
SharkaPult
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Rumeo cops are no better.


Romeoville is right next to Joliet.

Not kidding those far south suburbs get weird quick
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There is something to be said for how long one's past actions should be an albatross. If they decided to retain him 11 years ago, should he be judged primarily for those actions during a promotion assessment?

That being said, the 2018 stop and 2021 excessive use of force show he has not turned over a new leaf and is in no way fit to be a police officer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


... Yes.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only vote against the promotion is from the retired cop.

/ Telling
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Are there no more physical fitness requirements to be a cop in some jurisdictions?

[Fark user image 425x318]


You just have to be stronger than your wife and kids.
 
Sarien
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Everybody keeps talking shiat, but how else is a cop supposed to get promoted?
I mean what are they supposed to do, help people?

Clearly that's asking for too much.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He was off duty so what's the big deal? True, other people would go to jail, but he paid the very high price of remaining a police officer.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Paunch/neckfat mafia.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
According to a Joliet sergeant's memo, in the incident on Reardon Drive, "Officer Mau struck (the victim) in the face numerous times with a closed fist. When (the victim) was on the ground, Officer Mau punched and kicked him in the face, resulting in a broken nose, lacerations, contusions, swelling to his face. Officer Mau was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Battery."

so breaking multiple laws, stalking your ex, DUI and beating a man down isnt enough for you
1) lose your job as a LEO
2) do jail time
3) screw up future promotions

he paid his price everyone.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chief Evans provided Joliet Patch with a statement that read: "Bob Mau is a family man who made a mistake 12 years ago. He was involved in an incident while off-duty."

I really feel for the guy, as we all should. We all know what it's like when an incident just comes out of nowhere and involves you.  It would be hilarious if he someday ends up beating to death one of the people who voted for his promotion.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kindms: According to a Joliet sergeant's memo, in the incident on Reardon Drive, "Officer Mau struck (the victim) in the face numerous times with a closed fist. When (the victim) was on the ground, Officer Mau punched and kicked him in the face, resulting in a broken nose, lacerations, contusions, swelling to his face. Officer Mau was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Battery."

so breaking multiple laws, stalking your ex, DUI and beating a man down isnt enough for you
1) lose your job as a LEO
2) do jail time
3) screw up future promotions

he paid his price everyone.


Unless TFA is missing something it looks like his punishment for multiple serious crimes that would land most people in prison, and were committed without even the thinnest veneer of being part of his job, was a three month unpaid vacation.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like the department already likes this man's moxy, Smitty.
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kindms: According to a Joliet sergeant's memo, in the incident on Reardon Drive, "Officer Mau struck (the victim) in the face numerous times with a closed fist. When (the victim) was on the ground, Officer Mau punched and kicked him in the face, resulting in a broken nose, lacerations, contusions, swelling to his face. Officer Mau was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Battery."

so breaking multiple laws, stalking your ex, DUI and beating a man down isnt enough for you
1) lose your job as a LEO
2) do jail time
3) screw up future promotions

he paid his price everyone.


this is really pissing me off. This is the guy who has a  gun running around your town and gets to decide whether or not you live or die if he gets scared
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So. The promotions were voted on but a bunch of losers (seriously, if read the article correctly 3 of the 5 people who voted on the promotion had recently lost their re-election) AND the 1 person who voted AGAINST him was a former cop? Someone who has done the job and presumably might also have worked with the guy. Seems like his vote should have held more sway.

/It's a bunch of wanks giving a friend a hand job on the way out the door is what I'm saying.
 
The Four Ringer [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yet another reason for why I live and will continue to live in CT. Our cops never do this crap with any degree of regularity or without consequences.
 
