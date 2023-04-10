 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Public schools look around, see no adults taking action on behalf of the children, file lawsuit against major social media companies   (wtae.com) divider line
    More: Cool, High school, Lawsuit, United States, Advertising, Sport, Surgeon General of the United States, Social media, Child  
Numberlady2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
D'oh
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But adults are taking action by banning books and drags!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: But adults are taking action by banning books and drags!


Don't forget demanding to inspect kids' genitals before they start playing sports
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is Fark safe?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Is Fark safe?


They didn't specify Anti-social media.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: CarnySaur: But adults are taking action by banning books and drags!

Don't forget demanding to inspect kids' genitals before they start playing sports


Only trusted normal people though. Like coaches and local clergy!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah yes. This problem can be solved by age-based legislation! Just like vaping, cell phone use, online gaming, and curfews!
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think Seattle was first, over 3 months ago. But Pittsburgh joined the fun 2 months ago. Since then Scottsdale, a district in Florida, NJ, California, etc. This is a weird trend.

Frankly, children shouldn't have phones or social media, but that's a parenting and school policy issue letting them have these devices at all.

I'd all be all for social media and many other tech platforms not letting anyone under like 25 on. But if schools suing is how we get policies in place these days, I guess go for it.
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tick tock, social media companies. Tick tock.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like their gumption. I just don't know how much clout they'd have against the almost unlimited resources of social media, even if they're working in conjunction with other major school districts.
 
Aar1012 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Summoner101: Is Fark safe?

They didn't specify Anti-social media.


My son after he saw me browsing Fark last week:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Is Fark safe?


When was the last time anybody under fifty logged on to Fark?
 
bobadooey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hang em high!
 
