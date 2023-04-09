 Skip to content
(KATU)   "No plan survives first contact with the enemy."- Helmuth von Moltke. "You're not kidding"- Organizers of the second, and possibly last, Greene Town Center Easter Egg Hunt   (katu.com) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, unacceptable behavior, Easter egg, Egg hunt, Easter, Easter egg hunt, Egg, Egg rolling, Egg tapping  
618 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Apr 2023 at 4:30 AM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Simsons (Simpsons) Ralph Wiggum being happy on finding Easter eggs ; over and over again.
Youtube mvU7X67A2JI
Why can't people be more like Ralph?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Christians am I right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Are you not enjoying living during interesting times?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We saw grown adults pushing children out of the way, and people getting knocked over.

Be Best, you self-absorbed f*cks.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, nothing says Christian tolerance like grown adults shoving toddlers out of the way to grab plastic eggs with a fifty-cent toy prize inside.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kokomo61, an Easter egg hunt entheusiast, says:

I've seen a few Easter Egg Hunts in the past decade. Despite any structure or rules, they all have turned into Lord of the Flies in about 30 seconds.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We saw grown adults pushing children out of the way, and people getting knocked over.

Be Best, you self-absorbed f*cks.


Yeah - how is that not something for which those adults were arrested? Breaing the rules of an egg hunt is not a crime. Strangers pushing kids over sounds like a fairly certain crime. And given the number of adults who did it is apparently enough to warrant such a detailed apology from the organizers, it clearly warrants actual warrants, arrests, and convictions if there is video evidence (obviously there .is, this is 2023). And the convictions accompanied by some kind of court orders to never reside or work within 500 yards a of school. These adults are dangerous to children, and the proof is right there.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Kokomo61, an Easter egg hunt entheusiast, says:

I've seen a few Easter Egg Hunts in the past decade. Despite any structure or rules, they all have turned into Lord of the Flies in about 30 seconds.


ALL THE MORE REASON to try the criminal law as a deterrent now. WTF!!!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one was shot. I'd call that a success.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Separate areas for each age group with clear boundaries
2. Parents allowed to help kids age 4 and under, otherwise parents stay on sidelines

My kids did epic Easter egg hunts in the city we lived in for years and there was never an issue. Hundreds of kids having fun. The simple rules above kept everybody in line. Failure is totally on the organizers part. Change your planning and make sure you have enough volunteers next year and you can nail it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we already did this one. But I'll repost

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people keep organizing these things? Not that it's a bad idea per se, but don't they read the news? People are the same everywhere.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Christians am I right?


This was held at a mall, but sure, go off.

Once again we see that nothing is more American than doing whatever it takes for free stuff.  Left, right, center, we all agree on doing anything to secure that bag. Little kid in the way?  We'll find a reason to say its okay. Its all in the game.
 
1funguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We saw grown adults pushing children out of the way, and people getting knocked over.

Be Best, you self-absorbed f*cks.


Adults ruin everything
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
 Here you can see part of the 90 minute introduction the promoters had in place before the event.
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I was 8, I cheated at the church egg hunt.

I brought my Beagle......

Chaos ensued when I found 99% of the eggs in like 5 minutes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
According to the Facebook post, they spent 90 minutes "instructing participants on how the event would work."

[72 minutes into instructions] "Now, if a team is currently executing their 3rd or 5th investigation phase and no players from other teams have played halting or redoubt cards this round then any player from a team who has completed exactly 4 investigation phases and has not ended their turn may utilize any free mercenary tokens from the green or purple pools.  Mercenary actions are then applied identically as in the gather phase but with a 0.5x multiplier and all initiative penalties are ignored.  Once the investigation phase is complete..."
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not surprised. You ever been to local small town parades? When a float or group toss out candy or in the case of maybe local casinos handing out free play coupons and promotional items, there will be chaos.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WOW. Way to teach your kids to plays nicely with others.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: We saw grown adults pushing children out of the way, and people getting knocked over.

Be Best, you self-absorbed f*cks.


Self absorbed pricks accounts for many of their motivations.
 
