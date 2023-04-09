 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(10 News)   Medical offices are closed. Moose in front should have told ya   (10news.com) divider line
5
    More: Silly, Door, Security guard, Medicine, Alaska, Walking, House, Semicircle, Health  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Apr 2023 at 11:35 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guess Dr. Fleichman's assistant Marylin was busy knitting.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd drop the proximity sensor in favor of a push button somewhere.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Guess Dr. Fleichman's assistant Marylin was busy knitting.
[Fark user image image 425x192]


She was really good in The Last of Us.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.