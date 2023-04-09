 Skip to content
(MSN)   New neighborhood is 'banning' cars for all residents. Gary Numan does not approve   (msn.com)
    More: Interesting, United States, Electric car, Oxide, Car, Air pollution, Cool Down Culdesac Tempe, Urban area, Carbon monoxide  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not too different from a lot of Arizona blue-hair gated communities, except if you mess with their golf carts and adult tricycles away from them, they WILL cut you.

YOU'LL NEVER CATCH ME, COPPER!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can check in anytime you want, but you can never leave.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.

Cities should put enabling a car-free life as a priority when planning.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only we lived in cars
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
fark car owners
 
shinji3i
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If there's one type of organization I trust for long term consistency of fairly enforced and reasonable rules, it's HOAs.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
However, personal cars will not be allowed, which means that Culdesac Tempe will not have to devote any space to parking, creating "ample open space for a large dog park and pool."


I'm all for car-free communities, they should absolutely be encouraged.


But you people are in arizona, you don't get to waste water on a farking pool.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not such a bad idea. If they could have a car park that you can get to it would be nice not to have cars pulling in at all hours with their music so loud you can hear the words.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe in some parts of Europe, but I wouldn't want to walk to the store in the heat to get my Mad dog 20/20.
 
ansius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is what a lot of cities will be like when self-driving cars become common. There wont be a need to own a car when you can just dial one up to appear at your door at rates that'll be way cheaper than human driven taxis/ride shares. And the cars will just return themselves to their recharging stations when demand is low.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A development is touting itself as "the first car-free neighborhood built from scratch in the U.S.

Mackinac Island - Wikipedia
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

replacementcool: But you people are in arizona, you don't get to waste water on a farking pool.


You're thinking water, when really it's going to be filled with a gelatinous mass called Haywood Jablome
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Good.

Cities should put enabling a car-free life as a priority when planning.


Idiocy. This is in no way reducing dependence on cars its just enrichment of very large corporations like Lyft that make you pay through the nose for a ride and exploit their workers.  Bird scooters are basically unreliable death traps that put pedestrians. And the "Hey brah you can just ride you bike" is the mating call of ableist trash
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Maybe in some parts of Europe, but I wouldn't want to walk to the store in the heat to get my Mad dog 20/20.


csb

My daughter attended University of Arizona in Tucson. I visited during the summer a few times and found if I needed to go somewhere less than five miles or so it was actually cooler to go by bicycle. Once I started pedaling my built in evaporative cooling system worked like it was designed to do and I stayed comfortable all the way to my destination. For the same short trip, getting in the car was miserable and I would be soaked with sweat by the time I arrived.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: If only we lived in cars


Gary Numan - Cars
Youtube 99fRdfVIOr4
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magorn: This is in no way reducing dependence on cars its just enrichment of very large corporations like Lyft


If those corporations are enriched by getting people out of their cars, how does that not reduce their customer's dependence on their cars?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ban this...
The Cars - Magic (Official Music Video)
Youtube E0Kv6vxZwL8
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you like piña coladas, and getting farked by HOAs?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Without the burden of cars and water they'll have more room for parks and whatever.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"This neighbourhood seems unsafe"
~ Gary Numan
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gary is more of a plane man anyway. Just saying...
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah. You can just take a Lyft to visit Aunt Jennifer in the mountains near Shakey's Mill Crossing. For $1400.

The grocery store is only a bike ride away. Bringing home the week's haul for your family is buckets of fun in 107 degree heat.
 
