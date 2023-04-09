 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Thar she blows: Deadly Columbian volcano responsible for causing one of the largest disasters in the Western Hemisphere is firing up   (nypost.com) divider line
ftroop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nothing quite like Columbian blow
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Please no Lahars this time. 26000 people taken out in the last one :(
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's what you get when you build an Ivy League school on top of a seismically unstable area, Submitter.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
..."Columbian"?
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I won a math debate: ..."Columbian"?


I was also wondering this. Columbia, Maryland? Columbia, South Carolina?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We've been at stage orange since Nov 2016.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Authorities have raised the alert level to orange.."

i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/Bush Jr. isn't president again is he?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is back on the track again?


/oblig subbys mom joke
 
