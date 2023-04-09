 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Norfolk Southern strives to take service one step further and completes the ever dificult train derailment Quadfecta   (thehill.com) divider line
strathmeyer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tick tock it's only time until the toxic train cars come for you
 
mistahtom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
South park - Train, Oh long johnson
Youtube JaKo3g19E9Y
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One notable disaster and every little defailment becomes NewsRadio.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: One notable disaster and every little defailment becomes NewsRadio.


Yup. I haven't seen a pic but train cars do this often. I lived about 100 yards from a heavily traveled railway (24-36 cargo trains per day). Every other day a train would stop because of a derailment. A few cars slip off the rails. Get placed back on the rails (not sure how they do that?). Train starts moving again. Takes a few hours and the detour sucks but not a big deal
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh no, it took out the second f!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is Elaine Chao enjoying retirement?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jeebus. Can these farks keep a damn train on the rails?  Seems like that should be their #1 priority.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: wildcardjack: One notable disaster and every little defailment becomes NewsRadio.

Yup. I haven't seen a pic but train cars do this often. I lived about 100 yards from a heavily traveled railway (24-36 cargo trains per day). Every other day a train would stop because of a derailment. A few cars slip off the rails. Get placed back on the rails (not sure how they do that?). Train starts moving again. Takes a few hours and the detour sucks but not a big deal


Minor derailed bogies can be put back by the train operator.

How derailed trains are re-railed
Youtube 5CT7oWLP70A
 
