(The US Sun)   The lump sum of a $2 billion powerball jackpot: you only get about half and you gotta pay taxes on it. What a disaster if you win
20
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good news, I have some experience with this. I can take care of that "winning" ticket for you.

Just sign it over to me and I'll make sure you're never bothered by it again. I'll only charge you $20 for this service. It's a steal.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And that's why I would want the annuity.

Sure, I may have to pay more in taxes/year if the rates go up.  However, it won't be anywhere close to what they'll take if you accept the lump sum.

/Besides, nice way of making you count your pennies every year.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have taken the 66 million a year for 30 years. Not a bad passive income stream.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never understood why one would not take the annuity. Why turn down the idea of guaranteed income over time?

lol "Dark Turn"
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: Never understood why one would not take the annuity. Why turn down the idea of guaranteed income over time?

lol "Dark Turn"


Mistrust in the system that put that lottery player in the situation they're in. Imagine you're living in poverty. You think it's because the government isn't keeping out illegal immigrants and the banks are stealing everybody's money. You just want that cash now.

I don't like the lottery because it pits all our poorest citizens against each other. First of all, the money you win is other poor people's money. Then the government takes a bunch of it, after taking a bunch of the losers' money, too.

But these people are going to gamble one way or another. I'm glad that some of the money goes to schools and roads or whatever.

Any chance we can tax investor's gambling? Yep, you bought Tesla at $236 and it split twice and you cashed out with 15 shares $13,000 let's put some of that money to help the greater good.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Never understood why one would not take the annuity. Why turn down the idea of guaranteed income over time?

lol "Dark Turn"


Because you can leverage the lump sum into even more money over time.

Rule of 72 (i.e. that your investment doubles in 72/x years, where x is your APY) says that to get the $2 billion back in 30 years you'd need $500 million of it to double twice, so every 15 years. To do that you'd need an average return of ~4.8%. This is very, very doable. So you get you're $2bn back over 30 years and pocket the $128 million you didn't reinvest.

"But," you say "that means your money is all tied up for 30 years and you only have access to that $128 million."

This is where you have to start thinking like rich people: you borrow whatever you want, whenever you need it. Banks will happily lend you millions knowing you have hundreds of millions in collateral.

But honestly, anything over $100 million is so much money it's hard to wrap your head around.
 
10Woodsman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only billionaires who are forced to pay their taxes in America are lottery winners
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's always the way. The government giveth, the government taketh away.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just want my 20%*.  I don't care if it's taxed.  It'll still be enough for me.

/there are five members in my immediate family.  I've a standing promise to them that, should I ever hit one of these jackpots, everyone's getting an equal 20% share.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Never understood why one would not take the annuity. Why turn down the idea of guaranteed income over time?

lol "Dark Turn"


What are the rules for the annuity if you die? Sure, the money might not matter to you anymore, but it'll be nice to be able to leave it to your descendants.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Somacandra: Never understood why one would not take the annuity. Why turn down the idea of guaranteed income over time?

lol "Dark Turn"

Mistrust in the system that put that lottery player in the situation they're in. Imagine you're living in poverty. You think it's because the government isn't keeping out illegal immigrants and the banks are stealing everybody's money. You just want that cash now.

I don't like the lottery because it pits all our poorest citizens against each other. First of all, the money you win is other poor people's money. Then the government takes a bunch of it, after taking a bunch of the losers' money, too.

But these people are going to gamble one way or another. I'm glad that some of the money goes to schools and roads or whatever.

Any chance we can tax investor's gambling? Yep, you bought Tesla at $236 and it split twice and you cashed out with 15 shares $13,000 let's put some of that money to help the greater good.


Do you ever forget to breathe?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll be happy as a clam if I live long enough to get some cat food level monthly pension payouts from the McJorb that launched my "career".
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was it over when the germans bombed pearl harbor?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Taking the annuity is thinking like a poor person.

This is the USA. Investing makes good money and tax rates are far better. At some point, there seems to be a dollar amount *having* money to push around can make you more money than anything else, including someone literally just *giving* you money.

And if the economy collapses to such a degree that investing $500m makes you broke, well, 99.9% chance that your yearly deposits will either be worthless or not exist by that time.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Never understood why one would not take the annuity. Why turn down the idea of guaranteed income over time?

lol "Dark Turn"


Because somewhere between tomorrow and then you might:
a. Get run over by a bus
**. Have a massive heart attack
iii. Get shot
4. Catch covid

Dunno.
 
Explodo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only a fool or one who knows they cannot be trusted with money takes the annuity.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm having a hard time imagining what you couldn't buy for 600 million you'd need 2 billion for. It's like winning the lottery instantaneously made her a rich snob.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

puffy999: Taking the annuity is thinking like a poor person.

This is the USA. Investing makes good money and tax rates are far better. At some point, there seems to be a dollar amount *having* money to push around can make you more money than anything else, including someone literally just *giving* you money.

And if the economy collapses to such a degree that investing $500m makes you broke, well, 99.9% chance that your yearly deposits will either be worthless or not exist by that time.


Taking the annuity isn't the best financial decision, but it's the smarter one.  You play the lottery so you can quit your job.  If you take the lump sum, your new job is managing your money or else losing it.  It doesn't matter which you take if the economy collapses.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Joe USer: Good news, I have some experience with this. I can take care of that "winning" ticket for you.

Just sign it over to me and I'll make sure you're never bothered by it again. I'll only charge you $20 for this service. It's a steal.


"But your honor, i explicitly TOLD him it was a steal! I delivered exactly what I said I would"
 
