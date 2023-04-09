 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   State to fund installing "baby boxes" in fire departments, hospitals, EMS stations just like medieval churches once had, in anticipation of fresh, marketable babies after new six-week abortion ban   (al.com) divider line
91
    More: Florida, Infant, Law, Abortion, Government, Sun, Risk, Shame, Security  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Apr 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A newborn baby would make one hell of a prize on Bingo night.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They will crosscheck the DNA from your high school period book and charge you with abandonment
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heavy sign
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sigh. Ugh
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
al.comView Full Size

Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.


Why. In the fark. Is she smiling
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will there be drop off boxes for the corpses of all the women their abortion ban will kill, too?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.

Why. In the fark. Is she smiling


You'd smile too if you'd grifted your government into giving you an infinite supply of baby back ribs automatically delivered to your smoker on a 24/7 basis!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure these churches aren't harvesting adrenochrome?
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a baby/leave a baby?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.


Or the front of a pizza oven
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the farking love of God, STOP trying to make these a bad thing. They are 100% a positive thing, and they have saved lives. This wasn't a "bad" thing until some time last fall when some "journalist" decided they wanted clicks, and overnight, Fark decided that these were evil.

Stop now, please. Seriously, there is absolutely zero reason to oppose these. They have, and do, save lives.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playing Fallout 4 right now, so this only made me think of lootable babies from boxes. That's the world Republicans want.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.

Why. In the fark. Is she smiling


She's now the holder of a fat government contract.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: For the farking love of God, STOP trying to make these a bad thing. They are 100% a positive thing, and they have saved lives. This wasn't a "bad" thing until some time last fall when some "journalist" decided they wanted clicks, and overnight, Fark decided that these were evil.

Stop now, please. Seriously, there is absolutely zero reason to oppose these. They have, and do, save lives.


Providing healthcare will probably do more to save lives. In fact, I dare say I'd wager a dollar on it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they going to stuff TFG into one of those?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a baby box looks like a small oven"

😳😳😳😳😳
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: Will there be drop off boxes for the corpses of all the women their abortion ban will kill, too?


Those go to the food bank. Feeding homeless people will be illegal, so food banks will not need to worry about FDA rules
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we provide the teenagers proper and accurate healthcare and education?

That sounds socialist and angers Warlord Jesus. How about boxes they can abandon their firstborns in so they don't have to go through the trauma of learning about their bodies?

Okay, that sounds like a sane and reasonable way to go. Probably saves a lot of lives compared to just leaving them to the elements.

Oh, so now I suppose we have to put a lid on the box to protect them from the elements?! .... Fine, but Jesus will demand blood to be spilled later in return.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: How are they going to stuff TFG into one of those?


Lure him in with a bag of Big Macs
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: For the farking love of God, STOP trying to make these a bad thing. They are 100% a positive thing, and they have saved lives. This wasn't a "bad" thing until some time last fall when some "journalist" decided they wanted clicks, and overnight, Fark decided that these were evil.

Stop now, please. Seriously, there is absolutely zero reason to oppose these. They have, and do, save lives.


They are a farking disgrace and this country is a farking disgrace.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Mikey1969: For the farking love of God, STOP trying to make these a bad thing. They are 100% a positive thing, and they have saved lives. This wasn't a "bad" thing until some time last fall when some "journalist" decided they wanted clicks, and overnight, Fark decided that these were evil.

Stop now, please. Seriously, there is absolutely zero reason to oppose these. They have, and do, save lives.

Providing healthcare will probably do more to save lives. In fact, I dare say I'd wager a dollar on it.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to check the Best Before date on the carton.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a box," Silverio said. "Somebody could go there and put anything in that box. It could be a bomb. It could be. In this day and age with what's happening around the world and the U.S, it's a possibility."

Every accusation is a confession. If this guy thought he could get away with it, HE'D bomb his opponent. So naturally, he expects everyone to be as morally bereft as himself.

But they can also talk to first responders if they want to, something the box does not afford.
"You can ask questions in the safe-haven program ... now," Silverio said. "Mom doesn't have to respond, but she has the opportunity to do that."

Ah... Yes... The mother doesn't "have" to respond to you shaming and belittling her. But you definitely want to have the opportunity to slut shame her, right? You can't let her get away anonymously, you demand the right to self-righteously look down upon her and call her a slut.

That Silverio prick can go fark himself.

fark christians. All they do is make the entire world a worse place.
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.


So, what, they're going to have some dedicated employee at the box 24/7? Because otherwise someone's going to drop off a newborn, thinking someone will take care of it, and eight hours later some underpaid fireman is going to check the box and...dead newborn.

Or put them in churches. In my experience, a lot of churches don't have someone there every single day. Even better.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: For the farking love of God, STOP trying to make these a bad thing. They are 100% a positive thing, and they have saved lives. This wasn't a "bad" thing until some time last fall when some "journalist" decided they wanted clicks, and overnight, Fark decided that these were evil.

Stop now, please. Seriously, there is absolutely zero reason to oppose these. They have, and do, save lives.


Sure, but Florida should have cared about these before the abortion ban.  Doing it afterward just shows they're accepting there's going to be a whole lot more unwanted babies.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pairs nicely with for profit prisons
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. I thought "baby box" was just how they referred to women now.
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Mikey1969: For the farking love of God, STOP trying to make these a bad thing. They are 100% a positive thing, and they have saved lives. This wasn't a "bad" thing until some time last fall when some "journalist" decided they wanted clicks, and overnight, Fark decided that these were evil.

Stop now, please. Seriously, there is absolutely zero reason to oppose these. They have, and do, save lives.

Providing healthcare will probably do more to save lives. In fact, I dare say I'd wager a dollar on it.


But we can't, as that is socialism, which is expressly forbidden in our most legally binding document, the Bible.

/s
//or is it
///give it a few months
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name Withheld: Oh. I thought "baby box" was just how they referred to women now.


Hmmm

Maybe
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll enjoy the best care Florida can provide to children without parents to look after and provide for them
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm put in mind of Romania and how Ceaușescu demanded that everyone breed for the motherland and produce more children. Of course he did this without any attempt to make it economically feasible for the people having the babies, so the parents would say "This one is for Ceaușescu" and dump them in a state orphanage. The children were horrifically neglected, they never got held and barely got fed. Some of them had never learned to walk or talk or they had developmental problems to the point where they'd never be able to read or write or become productive members of society. And that's just the ones who lived, because plenty of them didn't. Ceaușescu was eventually executed by a firing squad.


Then we can look to the religious organizations, the Catholic hospitals and the adoption agencies of the 20th century who would pressure unmarried mothers into giving up their babies, who were adopted out to families "in good standing with the church" while the church collected the fee. Sometimes they'd tell the mothers their babies had died and sometimes they'd hold the mother captive for the rest of her life to do laundry for them after they'd sold their baby. Never underestimate how farked up things can get and still be treated as totally normal, because back then this was totally accepted as the price you paid for having a baby out of wedlock.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, busy refining certain chemicals right now.
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: For the farking love of God, STOP trying to make these a bad thing. They are 100% a positive thing, and they have saved lives. This wasn't a "bad" thing until some time last fall when some "journalist" decided they wanted clicks, and overnight, Fark decided that these were evil.

Stop now, please. Seriously, there is absolutely zero reason to oppose these. They have, and do, save lives.


How?  How would this save lives?  I'm thinking about it, and abandoning a baby in a bag seems to just mean a dead baby to take out later.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.

Why. In the fark. Is she smiling


The state just guaranteed her income.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maram500: Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.

So, what, they're going to have some dedicated employee at the box 24/7? Because otherwise someone's going to drop off a newborn, thinking someone will take care of it, and eight hours later some underpaid fireman is going to check the box and...dead newborn.

Or put them in churches. In my experience, a lot of churches don't have someone there every single day. Even better.


Or you could, I dunno, try reading TFA?

Meanwhile, as soon as the baby is placed in the box, an alarm goes off inside the fire station or hospital, which must be staffed 24 hours a day. The box is temperature-controlled and comes with a dual alarm system and a surveillance system that lets employees monitor the inside. The closest first responder is immediately dispatched to retrieve the newborn from the box and take it to the hospital.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So kind of like medieval peasants abandoning their unwanted children in the woods, except the kids get to survive and deal with group homes and whatnot going forward.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

maram500: Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.

So, what, they're going to have some dedicated employee at the box 24/7? Because otherwise someone's going to drop off a newborn, thinking someone will take care of it, and eight hours later some underpaid fireman is going to check the box and...dead newborn.

Or put them in churches. In my experience, a lot of churches don't have someone there every single day. Even better.


They're installed at fire stations, which, if you're not a complete idiot, you're aware are manned 24 hours a day.

Are you actually trying to sound this stupid?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
fark this time line.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Will the Fla GOP get to sell these children?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: For the farking love of God, STOP trying to make these a bad thing. They are 100% a positive thing, and they have saved lives. This wasn't a "bad" thing until some time last fall when some "journalist" decided they wanted clicks, and overnight, Fark decided that these were evil.

Stop now, please. Seriously, there is absolutely zero reason to oppose these. They have, and do, save lives.


The problem folks have is that this is fast-tracking the Christian adoption militia homeschool industrial complex.
 
Rigban
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Define "newborn"

/difficulty: Florida
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cool to do some dead baby jokes, or will that upset everyone?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: maram500: Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.

So, what, they're going to have some dedicated employee at the box 24/7? Because otherwise someone's going to drop off a newborn, thinking someone will take care of it, and eight hours later some underpaid fireman is going to check the box and...dead newborn.

Or put them in churches. In my experience, a lot of churches don't have someone there every single day. Even better.

Or you could, I dunno, try reading TFA?

Meanwhile, as soon as the baby is placed in the box, an alarm goes off inside the fire station or hospital, which must be staffed 24 hours a day. The box is temperature-controlled and comes with a dual alarm system and a surveillance system that lets employees monitor the inside. The closest first responder is immediately dispatched to retrieve the newborn from the box and take it to the hospital.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maram500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: maram500: Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.

So, what, they're going to have some dedicated employee at the box 24/7? Because otherwise someone's going to drop off a newborn, thinking someone will take care of it, and eight hours later some underpaid fireman is going to check the box and...dead newborn.

Or put them in churches. In my experience, a lot of churches don't have someone there every single day. Even better.

Or you could, I dunno, try reading TFA?

Meanwhile, as soon as the baby is placed in the box, an alarm goes off inside the fire station or hospital, which must be staffed 24 hours a day. The box is temperature-controlled and comes with a dual alarm system and a surveillance system that lets employees monitor the inside. The closest first responder is immediately dispatched to retrieve the newborn from the box and take it to the hospital.


"...which must be staffed 24 hours a day" is a lot different than "which by law must be staffed 24 hours a day, with penalties enforced for not being staffed." Or, god forbid there should be an emergency requiring everyone at the firehouse to be present away from the baby drop box, in which case who would be monitoring the alarm and surveillance?

And who the hell is going to pay for this? I don't give a sh*t what the article says--who is REALLY going to pay for this? For the box, the alarm systems, the installation, the maintenance?
 
rocket333d
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: For the farking love of God, STOP trying to make these a bad thing. They are 100% a positive thing, and they have saved lives. This wasn't a "bad" thing until some time last fall when some "journalist" decided they wanted clicks, and overnight, Fark decided that these were evil.

Stop now, please. Seriously, there is absolutely zero reason to oppose these. They have, and do, save lives.


I agree with you, but I gotta admit: up until right now, I didn't think there were literal baby boxes where you could drop them off like a library book. I thought there would be an actual human to take the baby.

I don't care what bells and whistles they outfit the boxes with, the box is horrifying.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maram500: tyyreaunn: maram500: Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.

So, what, they're going to have some dedicated employee at the box 24/7? Because otherwise someone's going to drop off a newborn, thinking someone will take care of it, and eight hours later some underpaid fireman is going to check the box and...dead newborn.

Or put them in churches. In my experience, a lot of churches don't have someone there every single day. Even better.

Or you could, I dunno, try reading TFA?

Meanwhile, as soon as the baby is placed in the box, an alarm goes off inside the fire station or hospital, which must be staffed 24 hours a day. The box is temperature-controlled and comes with a dual alarm system and a surveillance system that lets employees monitor the inside. The closest first responder is immediately dispatched to retrieve the newborn from the box and take it to the hospital.

"...which must be staffed 24 hours a day" is a lot different than "which by law must be staffed 24 hours a day, with penalties enforced for not being staffed." Or, god forbid there should be an emergency requiring everyone at the firehouse to be present away from the baby drop box, in which case who would be monitoring the alarm and surveillance?

And who the hell is going to pay for this? I don't give a sh*t what the article says--who is REALLY going to pay for this? For the box, the alarm systems, the installation, the maintenance?


Why do I suspect the companies making these stupid goddamn things had a vested interest in making abortion services illegal?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In the same way they're using online genealogy to track down killers, they'll be charging mothers with abandonment in no time.
 
maram500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hlehmann: maram500: Unobtanium: [al.com image 500x352]
Monica Kelsey, president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box in Woodburn, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015.

Looks like the drop bin my old dry cleaner had.

So, what, they're going to have some dedicated employee at the box 24/7? Because otherwise someone's going to drop off a newborn, thinking someone will take care of it, and eight hours later some underpaid fireman is going to check the box and...dead newborn.

Or put them in churches. In my experience, a lot of churches don't have someone there every single day. Even better.

They're installed at fire stations, which, if you're not a complete idiot, you're aware are manned 24 hours a day.

Are you actually trying to sound this stupid?


My concern is that in my experience, there are a lot of volunteer fire departments that are not staffed 24/7. Some are, but not all. What happens with those stations? Or what if the entire staff of a firehouse is needed at an emergency? What then?
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.