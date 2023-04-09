 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Father of kid who found out is also finding out   (nbcnews.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Relax dude, they're just pranking you.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not sure why this got the Florida tag, since it happened in Virginia.

/Granted, I can understand it feels like a Florida story
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tanner.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm glad they charged the shooter. Even though the prankster was harassing him, he was unarmed. I endured far worse from forced birth protesters back in the day.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somehow, dad actually missed a few logical fallacies.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Being an abusive asshole isn't a prank. It's being an abusive asshole.
And being an abusive asshole in the state that gave us "stand your ground" is practically a suicide attempt.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's just a joke! C'mon! People love this stuff, they eat it up. Why are you so sensitive?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: I'm glad they charged the shooter. Even though the prankster was harassing him, he was unarmed. I endured far worse from forced birth protesters back in the day.


Depends on the "prank."

That putting buckets on peoples' heads bullshiat sure seems like assault and battery to me.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Third Man: Not sure why this got the Florida tag, since it happened in Virginia.

/Granted, I can understand it feels like a Florida story


Florida probably did something
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Our family has been absolutely targeted by people saying he should have died, too bad he didn't die, just colorful, nasty language," Jeramy Cook said..."

"...Tanner Cook's videos, posted on his YouTube channel Classified Goons..."

Welp, there are your problems.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: The Third Man: Not sure why this got the Florida tag, since it happened in Virginia.

/Granted, I can understand it feels like a Florida story

Florida probably did something


Mindshare for stand your ground laws?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeramy Cook said many of the responses to his son's experience have gone too far.

So assaulting people and stealing their stuff for youtube is okay, but words someone typed on the internet is too far?
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So if there's some magical line in terms of what's not okay, then that line should be clearly defined for anybody in the space."

I think your son may have found that line, dad.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are using punk'd and jackass as your defense, you lost already.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He added that Tanner wants to provide entertainment to people"


Uh huh
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerBear: "He added that Tanner wants to provide entertainment to people"


Uh huh


I was very entertained by his being shot?
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerBear: "He added that Tanner wants to provide entertainment to people"


Uh huh


people love death and mayhem

look at the Coliseum 

bread and bloody circuses
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So if there's some magical line in terms of what's not okay, then that line should be clearly defined for anybody in the space."

The shooter, Alan Colie, was working for DoorDash at the time and told Cook multiple times to get away from him,

Which part of the phrase 'Fark Off' do you and your idiot spawn not understand, Dad?
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: BeerBear: "He added that Tanner wants to provide entertainment to people"


Uh huh

I was very entertained by his being shot?


[are you not entertained.gif]
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I'm glad they charged the shooter. Even though the prankster was harassing him, he was unarmed. I endured far worse from forced birth protesters back in the day.


There's really no way of knowing for sure if someone that is actively harassing you is truly unarmed or not. At least the guy that was being harassed only shot the a**hole kid once in an area that wasn't likely to be immediately lethal.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerBear: "He added that Tanner wants to provide entertainment to people"


Uh huh


Him getting shot was pretty entertaining, tbh... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerBear: "He added that Tanner wants to provide entertainment to people"


Uh huh


Well, he's succeeded.

I'm entertained, and he's provided a couple Fark threads.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking around (and getting shot) the first time was just a rehearsal.

Finding out (and getting shot again) next time's gonna be FAR worse.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy told him to stop.

Your dumbass kid did not stop.

Your dumbass kid got what was coming to him.

I mean, MAYBE he didn't deserve to get shot so bad he lost his gallbladder; but he for sure deserved the beating of his life which would probably have netted him the same result; so...?

Making videos of yourself being a jackoff and then getting your comeuppance is a KIND of entertainment, I guess. Maybe he can up his risk factor and start poking angry bears, or taunting untethered rhinos.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in texas and I could have given a double tap and not been charged. If charged the governor might pardon me.

Not that I would but don't fark with working people.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad also sounds like a punk.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the immortal words of Weird Al:

Say, do you remember that guy Larry next door
Well, he always was the neighborhood clown
Like the time he pulled my pants off
And he took those color pictures
And posted copies all over town
Or the time that he dumped toxic waste on my lawn
Or those wacky prank phone calls from midnight till dawn
What a crazy kid Larry was, always foolin' around

...

Say, do you remember when I broke in Larry's house
Late at night and tied his mouth with a rag
Then I dragged him by his ankles to the middle of the forest
And stuffed him in a big plastic bag
If the cops ever find him, who knows what they'd say
But I'm sure if ol' Lar' were still with us today
He would have to agree with me
It was a pretty good gag
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a prank, bro!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: BeerBear: "He added that Tanner wants to provide entertainment to people"


Uh huh

I was very entertained by his being shot?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe he can up his risk factor and start poking angry bears, or taunting untethered rhinos.


If a rhino is seriously irked, a tether or lack thereof is unlikely to stop it from admonishing any such idiots
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The true/original victim deserves our support!  The jackass prankster deserves our scorn!  ( And the farkwit Dad a double dose!)

PS:  when you shoot to stop the threat, it's two rounds center mass ( means the chest)!  And if the attacker is still coming/ still attacking then one more in the head/face!  This jackass got off light!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean people are bugging you for no good reason? Oh no. That is terrible.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's doing pranks like that there definitely are some mean bones in his body. He seems to think that everyone doing this is not being an asshole, but only an asshole watches Punk'd and says "I want to torment people like that too!" Just accept the asshole nature of pranks like that. Most people will be an asshole every now and then. Most of us recognize it, at least after the fact.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article confirmed what I already knew... the people who pull pranks on YouTube are insufferable.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolloxReader: Most people will be an asshole every now and then. Most of us recognize it, at least after the fact.


Oh, he recognized that fact...yet vowed to continue, despite being shot.

So, yeah, he's an asshole, he knows it, and he doesn't care.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size



media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omg!! I read this yesterday.  I can't love this story any more.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Tanner.


THIS. It's a farking LAST name. Like Cooper,Jackson and Grayson.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: AirForceVet: I'm glad they charged the shooter. Even though the prankster was harassing him, he was unarmed. I endured far worse from forced birth protesters back in the day.

Depends on the "prank."

That putting buckets on peoples' heads bullshiat sure seems like assault and battery to me.


This. Filming yourself assaulting someone does not turn it into a "prank".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: BeerBear: "He added that Tanner wants to provide entertainment to people"


Uh huh

I was very entertained by his being shot?


You aren't sure?
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: This article confirmed what I already knew... the people who pull pranks on YouTube are insufferable.


This article confirmed what I already knew... the people who pull pranks on YouTube are insufferable putting themselves in lethal danger just for some other dude to say "ha" and move on, and for billions of other people to never notice them during their stupid miserable lives while they are living or after they are dead.

Fixed that for you.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I mean, MAYBE he didn't deserve to get shot so bad he lost his gallbladder; but he for sure deserved the beating of his life which would probably have netted him the same result; so...?


I'm a big fan of the old common law duty to retreat... if someone is being an asshat you retreat until you can't retreat anymore.  Call the police, or whatever, but as long as you can retreat from the danger safely you should.

That said, it's just the gallbladder.  I lost mine for eating a pretzel with cheese and a Impossible Whopper on the same day (not sure which one did it in... I had two bad gallbladder attacks and it got taken out during the second one.  Oddly, I have only, in my life, ever had two Impossible Burgers and only maybe had 2 soft pretzels with hot cheese in my life... other part of getting old, I forget my reading glasses.  I saw the pretzel at another table with what I thought was mustard and ordered it.  Mustard is much better on pretzels.  The hot cheese is pure grease, and not in a good way.)
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I personally wouldn't go as far as saying he should have died but I certainly don't have any sympathy for him either.

Harassment and assualt can make people cranky so try not doing that to random people and you will probably be shot at less often.

/probably
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also, this dipsh*t appears to be a huge guy. No wonder he got shot. Been using his size to nullify confrontation from his prior "gags." Seriously. Best thing ever. Too bad he didn't end up paraplegic.
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...Our family has been absolutely targeted by people saying he should have died, too bad he didn't die, just colorful, nasty language," Jeramy Cook said..."

"...Tanner Cook's videos, posted on his YouTube channel Classified Goons..."

Welp, there are your problems.


"We want lots of attention so we can get money without working!"

"No, not that kind of attention!!!"
 
pueblonative
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I live in texas and I could have given a double tap and not been charged. If charged the governor might pardon me.


If it was a BLM protestor, he would give you the key to the state.
 
