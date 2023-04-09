 Skip to content
(CBS News)   So did anyone actually paint potatoes for Easter because eggs were so expensive? Or was this just media hype? Dan Quayle unimpressed   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Tarl3k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sigh, if you've been paying attention, then you've noticed that egg prices are coming back down.  I paid $3/39 for a dozen extra large eggs at my local Kroger store this last week...

But don't let that stop the media from having a spittle-filled tantrum about egg prices and inflation...even though the two are completely unrelated.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eighteen-packs of Eggland's best Large are five bucks at Sam's club.   How is that too expensive?    Is that outrageously high?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The media is just egging you on, Subby. A little yolk at your expense.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No painting potatoes, but no eggs either
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apples of the earth, the French say.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't paint eggs but that is because no one brought it up and I hate stinking the house up with white vinegar.  We get eggs delivered with our milk and they have stayed the same price.

Painting a face on a potato and letting it start sprouting and getting wrinkely sounds like some nightmare fuel though.  Might have to give it a try.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ymmv. Jumbo cheap label 4.00. San Antonio.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hate the smell of hard boiled, so I started doing the Kenji Lopez-Alt method (boil water, add eggs and boil for 30 seconds, then add 13 ice cubes and bring to a boil for 11 minutes). Totally legit works without the smell of death.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

What painting a face on a potato may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We know so many people with too many chickens that give us all the eggs we can handle.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
MO NAKED HOES
 
mistahtom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Earlier this year there was a lettuce shortage here in Australia. A head of iceburg was over $10 in the supermarkets. KFC was mixing cabbage with lettuce in their burgers....ewwww.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also, at Costco (on the Instacart app):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Next time you'll spend the day in the sun and wear sandals you'll remember sunscreen for your feet, right?

cancer can be anywhere
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They probably don't smell as bad when not found.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A Dan Quayle joke! Takes me back.

Also today I learned he ran for President for about 4 months in 1999
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Might I inquire to your physical location that you get eggs and milk delivered?   Are you in a large city that has grocery delivery?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

If the potato was rotten and bad.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What can't taters do?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I never knew he tried to. Needless to say it didn't work out too well.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 minute ago  

That reminds me that I have a quarter head of cabbage in my fridge I need to figure out what to do with.

any suggestions?
 
