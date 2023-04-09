 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Police unions protect bad cops. Body cams protect good cops   (nypost.com) divider line
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
quicklol.comView Full Size
 
health_inspector
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTA: "The nine-minute video begins with the arresting officer - who was not named - yanking Oranchak out of the driver's seat"

Yanking, that's all I needed to hear. I'm all in on woman's right to choose, but in this case, the cop must be charged with murder of a fetus. If this is what it takes to get another cop off the street, then my feminist sisters need to take one for the team.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you need an abortion in a red state, just get uppity with a cop.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"From this one video ,we can market how great cops are and how Black Lives Matter are terrorists and liars." -Murdoch
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

health_inspector: FTA: "The nine-minute video begins with the arresting officer - who was not named - yanking Oranchak out of the driver's seat"

Yanking, that's all I needed to hear. I'm all in on woman's right to choose, but in this case, the cop must be charged with murder of a fetus. If this is what it takes to get another cop off the street, then my feminist sisters need to take one for the team.


Wouldn't that give the nutters legal standing? They could then cite Oranchak vs. The state of Bumf*ck amd bam, if it was murder once.. well...

Meanwhile, there is an endless supply of cops.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Loucifer: uppity


hmm
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

There's damn near a minute of footage missing, at least from the NYP bullshiat edit. What did they cut, I wonder?

My money is on pigs doing pig things before they realized they farked up.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure NYPost
 
health_inspector
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: "From this one video ,we can market how great cops are and how Black Lives Matter are terrorists and liars." -Murdoch


As a black man, it pains me to say that BLM was a Ponzi scheme, through and through. Our neighborhoods (Inglewood and Compton, to give you a geographical perspective) saw none of the raised and donated money, while the supposed leadership are sitting pretty in their newly acquired mansions and are cozying up with their white neighbors. We have been bamboozled once again.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, maybe the meth and cents mine found secreted in her body had nothin to do with the baby dying?
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: So, maybe the meth and cents mine found secreted in her body had nothin to do with the baby dying?


Fentanyl - effin auto correct
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From my short stent as a law enforcement officer years ago, I can tell you that about half of all cops want as many cameras recording their actions as possible, and about half are militantly opposed.  While there are some legitimate issues with body cams, like what do I do with the camera when I go to the restroom, or what if I am discussing someone's confidential information? For the most part those who are universally opposed to cameras are the ones who need to have them the most, and those who support and want them are the good cops.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

health_inspector: sinner4ever: "From this one video ,we can market how great cops are and how Black Lives Matter are terrorists and liars." -Murdoch

As a black man, it pains me to say that BLM was a Ponzi scheme, through and through. Our neighborhoods (Inglewood and Compton, to give you a geographical perspective) saw none of the raised and donated money, while the supposed leadership are sitting pretty in their newly acquired mansions and are cozying up with their white neighbors. We have been bamboozled once again.


I, even as a white man, genuinely feel that this should be required reading in all schools. Both for white children to help understand the feelings of oppression, and Particularly children of color who need to be warned against being bamboozled by organizations. Especially ones in their own communities.

media-amazon.comView Full Size


/If you know, you know.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: bonzo.deep: So, maybe the meth and cents mine found secreted in her body had nothin to do with the baby dying?

Fentanyl - effin auto correct


Nah, you good. Cents mine is what they call it on the street.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Copaganda from the NY Post. No way am I clicking that
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x59]

[Fark user image 425x59]

There's damn near a minute of footage missing, at least from the NYP bullshiat edit. What did they cut, I wonder?

My money is on pigs doing pig things before they realized they farked up.


Huh? I can't see any missing footage.

I do see at the beginning they show a different guy's body cam so you can see clearly that her belly didn't hit the car when primary guy pulled her out. Then they switch to the primary guy since you can't see the belly thing from his camera.

Based on this video, the obvious answer is that everyone should have bodycams and they should release the footage every time. The cops have nothing to fear if they've done nothing wrong.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can also hear them yell, "She's pregnant" as they're pulling her out.

Which would be super awkward if she hadn't been pregnant and was just fat.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

health_inspector: sinner4ever: "From this one video ,we can market how great cops are and how Black Lives Matter are terrorists and liars." -Murdoch

As a black man, it pains me to say that BLM was a Ponzi scheme, through and through. Our neighborhoods (Inglewood and Compton, to give you a geographical perspective) saw none of the raised and donated money, while the supposed leadership are sitting pretty in their newly acquired mansions and are cozying up with their white neighbors. We have been bamboozled once again.


As a white man I must point out that the idea of Black Lives Matter is not the same as the Black Lives Matter organization.

It is true what they say that all lives matter, but in this world the fact is that black lives matter less than others, hence the phrase "Black Lives Matter".
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the child was pronounced dead from trauma upon delivery

Well.  Who decided the cause?  Little disconnect here.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: "From this one video ,we can market how great cops are and how Black Lives Matter are terrorists and liars." -Murdoch


someone just outed themselves as a Producer for Fox News

/hope it wasn't a secret
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image image 425x59]

[Fark user image image 425x59]

There's damn near a minute of footage missing, at least from the NYP bullshiat edit. What did they cut, I wonder?

My money is on pigs doing pig things before they realized they farked up.


hangout out in a barn before getting shipped off to become bacon?
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

special20: Loucifer: uppity

hmm


blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
shamen123
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: the child was pronounced dead from trauma upon delivery

Well.  Who decided the cause?  Little disconnect here.


Found unresponsive in cell, baby dead from Trauma.

And 90 seconds of edited traffic stop video (with a minute missing in the middle) is supposed to prove nothing happened.

Wtf
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

health_inspector: sinner4ever: "From this one video ,we can market how great cops are and how Black Lives Matter are terrorists and liars." -Murdoch

As a black man, it pains me to say that BLM was a Ponzi scheme, through and through. Our neighborhoods (Inglewood and Compton, to give you a geographical perspective) saw none of the raised and donated money, while the supposed leadership are sitting pretty in their newly acquired mansions and are cozying up with their white neighbors. We have been bamboozled once again.


not the first.  wont be the last.

remember the "Million Man March" for the Nation of Islam?

lots of well-meaning people getting taken advantage of by a few makes all charities look bad and just helps the GOP agenda.

as a white guy, I'd rather donate to SPLC or NAACP, just because I shouldn't have to chase down how every charity new works.
 
