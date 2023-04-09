 Skip to content
(WSYX ABC6 Columbus)   Man has poor self control at Kroger and worse gun control   (abc6onyourside.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
APB on Dorothy from Kansas
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect that kind of behavior at Mjer but not Kroger.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, at least the damn fool didn't start blazing away and had the sense to run.
It was a semi-good day.
 
mjbok
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Description seems to be missing something.
 
uberalice
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mjbok: Description seems to be missing something.


hmmmmmm
 
mjbok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

uberalice: mjbok: Description seems to be missing something.

hmmmmmm


It would be the number one thing in used to describe someone.  Are they white?  Are they black?  Etc.  Leaving out that is very obvious and stupid.  Clothes can be (and will be changed), but the clothes they were wearing are front and center of the description.
 
jmr61
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I carry a gun into Kroger every time I go in. And no one ever knows.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is my local Kroger, I'm there at least three times a week so I'm getting a kick...

Don't recognize the guy though, sorry.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I followed Google maps to a Walmart. They had a rentaschmug guarding the liquor.

Said to myself "self, this is not the happy side of town".
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jmr61: I carry a gun into Kroger every time I go in. And no one ever knows.


Well, don't shout
and wave it about,
or the rest will be wanting one too.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe if Kroger had armed security and all of the checkout people were armed, this would not be a problem
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ less than a minute ago  

snowshovel: Maybe if Kroger had armed security and all of the checkout people were armed, this would not be a problem


I agree. Though I would add a sniper to the rooftop. Just in case the perp managed to make it out of the building.
 
